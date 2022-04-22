44 읽는 중

Think English

[THINK ENGLISH] 싸이, 5년만에 컴백한다

중앙일보

입력 2022.04.22 10:00

Think English

Singer Psy [ILGAN SPORTS]

Singer Psy [ILGAN SPORTS]

가수 싸이 [일간스포츠]

Psy will be returning to the K-pop scene later this month after a five-year hiatus as a singer, according to P Nation on Tuesday. His ninth full-length album is set to drop on April 29 at 6 p.m. The title of the album has not yet been announced.

Psy to make a comeback after five years this year  

싸이, 5년만에 컴백한다  

Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사

Wednesday, April 12, 2022

Psy will be returning to the K-pop scene later this month after a five-year hiatus as a singer, according to P Nation on Tuesday.

K-pop scene: 케이팝 무대  

Hiatus: (행동의) 중단, 공백기

피네이션에 따르면 싸이가 5년의 공백기 후에 이번 달에 케이팝 무대로 돌아온다

His ninth full-length album is set to drop on April 29 at 6 p.m. The title of the album has not yet been announced.

Set to: 계획되어 있다  

Drop: 떨어지다 혹은 발매되다  

그의 아홉 번째 정규 앨범은 4월 29일 6시에 발매 예정이다. 앨범의 제목은 아직 발표 되지않았다.

His eighth full-length and most recent album titled "PSY 8th 4X2=8" came out in May 2017. Since then, he had been focusing more on fostering new talents like rapper Jessi and singer-songwriter HyunA at his agency P Nation.

Since then: 그 이후로부터  

Fostering: 수양하다, 키우다  

그의 가장 최근 앨범인 여덟 번째 정규 앨범 “PSY 8th 4X2=8” 은 2017년 5월에 발매되었다. 그 이후로부터 그는 그의 회사 피네이션에서 래퍼 제시와 가수 겸 작곡가 현아 등 새로운 탤런트들을 키우는데 집중했었다

Ten years ago, Psy had his big break with his hit song "Gangnam Style," which became a global sensation.

Big break: 결정적인 순간 혹은 결정적인 기회  

Sensation: 센세이션, 선풍적인 사건  

10년 전, 싸이는 히트곡 “강남 스타일”로 결정적인 순간 맞으며 세계적인 센세이션이 되었었다.

The song reached the No. 2 spot on Billboard’s singles chart “Hot 100” and spawned many other records with ever-increasing views of his music video on YouTube

Reached: 달성하다

Spawned: (어떤 결과 상황을) 낳다  

Ever-increasing: 계속 증가하는  

이 노래는 빌보드 싱글 핫 100 차트에서 2등을 달성했고 그의 뮤직비디오 조회수가 계속 증가하면서 다른 많은 기록들을 낳았다.

[후략]

대한민국 대표 영어 신문, '코리아중앙데일리'의 주요 영어뉴스를 원문과 한글 번역으로 소개해 드립니다. 2000년부터 뉴욕타임스와 제휴하고 있는 코리아중앙데일리의 고품격 뉴스와 함께 뉴스와 영어 학습 모두 잡아보세요.

BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]
