[THINK ENGLISH] 국내 판매된 초고가 수퍼카 80% 이상이 법인차로 등록돼

Yoon's license plate plan to be road block for corporate car misuse

국내 판매된 초고가 수퍼카 80% 이상이 법인차로 등록돼

Wednesday, April 12, 2022

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has an ambitious goal of preventing tax evasion by changing the color of number plates of company-owned cars. But whether this change will actually be effective remains to be seen.

license plate: 자동차 번호판

tax evasion: 탈세

company-owned car: 법인 소유 차량

윤석열 당선인은 법인차 번호판 색깔을 바꿔 탈세를 막겠다고 공약했다. 하지만 이 변화가 실질적으로 효력을 발휘할 수 있을지는 지켜봐야한다.

Yoon in January promised that he would change the color of number plates of company-owned cars from the current white to light green to make them distinguishable from personal cars.

distinguishable: 구분할 수 있는

윤 당선인은 지난 1월 현재 흰색인 법인차량의 번호판 색깔을 연두색으로 바꾸겠다고 약속했다. 개인용 차량과 구분할 수 있도록 하기 위해서다.

This is intended to prevent business owners from evading taxes by purchasing luxury supercars as fleet vehicles and using them for personal purposes. A fleet vehicle is a type of car that is owned or leased by a business.

supercar: 초고성능 자동차

fleet: 함대

이는 사업 소유주들이 비싼 수퍼카를 법인 차량으로 구입해서 개인 용도로 사용함으로써 탈세하는 것을 막기 위해서다. 법인차량은 기업이나 개인사업자 등이 업무 용도로 사거나 빌려서 운용하는 업무용 차량이다.

Eight out of 10 supercars purchased in Korea were registered to companies last year, according to a report published by the Korean Automotive Manufacturers Association (KAMA).

한국자동차산업협회(KAMA)에 따르면 한국에서 팔린 수퍼카 10대 중 8대는 지난해 법인차량으로 등록됐다.

Seven luxury carmakers — Maserati, Bentley, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin and McLaren — sold a total of 2,390 vehicles in Korea last year. Of them, 2,026 units, or 84.8 percent were purchased by companies.

마세라티, 벤틀리, 람보르기니, 페라리, 롤스로이스, 애스터마틴, 맥라렌 7대 브랜드의 럭셔리 자동차는 지난해 2390대가 한국에서 판매됐다. 그 가운데 84.6%인 2026대는 법인이 구매했다.

British carmaker McLaren sold 27 cars in Korea last year, all of which were owned by companies. Rolls-Royce, another British luxury car manufacturer, sold 189 vehicles, and of them, 94 percent were registered by companies.

지난해 영국 맥라렌은 한국에서 27대가 팔렸는데 모두 법인에 팔렸다. 또 다른 영국 럭셔리 자동차 브랜드는 189대를 판매했는데 그 중 94%가 법인 등록 차량이었다.

The situation was no different for other high-end carmakers: 89.4 percent of Ferraris sold were corporately owned, 85.6 percent of Lamborghinis, 82.9 percent of Maseratis, 81.6 percent of Aston Martins and 80.6 percent of Bentleys.

high-end: 고급의

corporately: 법인 조직의

이런 상황은 다른 고가 차량도 다르지 않다. 페라리의 89.4%, 람보르기니의 85.6%, 마세라티의 82.9%, 애스턴 마틴의 81.6%, 벤틀리의 80.6%가 법인에 판매됐다.

McLaren cars sold for an average of 404 million won ($327,520) per unit last year, according to Seoul-based market tracker CarIsYou. The average price of a Rolls-Royce was 609 million won, while a Ferrari cost 515 million won per unit. Lamborghini cars sold for 371 million won on average.

on average: 평균적으로

시장조사연구소 ‘카이즈유’에 따르면 맥라렌은 지난해 한국에서 평균 한 대당 4억400만원에 판매됐다. 롤스로이스는 6억900만원, 페라리는 5억1500만원, 람보르기니는 평균 3억7100만원에 판매됐다.

Company cars are managed by corporations, therefore the related expenses are charged to corporate accounts. As corporate tax is calculated based on a company’s operating income, which is the profit left after deducting the operating cost, the amount of corporate tax and income tax decreases when the maintenance expenses spent on cars are deducted from the revenue.

corporate accounts: 법인 계정

corporate tax: 법인세

income tax: 소득세

operating income: 운영 소득

operating cost: 운영 경비

maintenance expense: 유지 비용

deduct: 공제하다

revenue: 매출



법인차는 회사가 관리하기 때문에 관련 비용을 회사가 부담한다. 기업이 세금을 낼 때 총소득에서 경비를 제외한 금액의 일정 비율을 납부하는데 법인차로 인정받은 경비를 제외하면 그 만큼 법인세와 소득세가 줄어든다.

Moreover, as corporate tax rates vary depending on the amount of taxable income, supercars that cost several hundred million won each can be used to cut tax rates. The corporate tax rate is 20 percent for tax base exceeding 200 million won and 10 percent for those below that level.

corporate tax rate: 법인세율



게다가 법인세율은 과세표준이 2억원을 넘어가면 10%에서 20%로 상승하기 때문에 고가의 수퍼카로 법인세 탈세를 하는 경우가 있는 것으로 의심된다.

“There probably aren’t that many cases where supercars, which are really expensive to maintain, are actually used for business purposes,” said Mo Chang-hwan, a senior research fellow at the Korea Transport Institute, adding that “in some cases, family owners take advantage of corporately owned cars for personal use to save money.”

모창환 한국교통연구원 선임연구위원은 “관리가 어려운 고가의 수퍼카를 업무용으로 쓰는 경우는 많지 않을 것으로 보인다”며 “기업 사주나 그 가족이 비용을 줄이기 위해 가족이 개인적으로 쓰는 차를 법인 명의로 악용하는 사례가 있다”고 말했다.

President-elect Yoon argues that changing the color of number plates would help the tax authorities when tracking down the illicit use of company-owned vehicles, while also adding pressure on those who are violating regulations. Currently, both personal and corporate cars use white number plates.

tax authority: 세무 당국

track down: ~를 찾아내다

illicit: 불법의

윤석열 당선인은 법인차 번호판 색깔이 일반 차량과 다르면 탈세 행위를 수월하게 적발할 수 있고, 심리적인 위축 효과도 있을 거라고 주장했다. 현재는 개인차량과 법인차량 모두가 흰색 번호판을 사용하고 있다.

“The proposal is currently under review as the related rules can be adjusted through a public notice issued by the ministry and there is hardly any opposition,” said Kim Tae-heung, assistant director at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, adding that the revised rules “may be adopted in the first half of next year.”

revised rule: 개정된 법

국토교통부 자동차운영보험과 사무관은 “이 제안은 국토교통부 고시 개정만으로 실현할 수 있고, 반대하는 여론도 많지 않아 제도 도입을 검토중”이라며 “내년 상반기쯤 도입이 가능할 것”이라고 말했다.