[THINK ENGLISH] 해리 케인 “아내보다 손흥민과 더 많은 시간 보내”

토트넘 홋스퍼 해리 케인과 손흥민이 아메리칸 익스프레스 커뮤니티 스타디움에서 3월 16일 브라이튼을 상대로 득점한 후 환호하고 있다. [로이터/연합]

Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane discussed his partnership with teammate Son Heung-min in an interview with French television channel Canal+ over the weekend, joking that he spends more time with the Korean international than his wife.

'I spend more time with Son than I do with my wife'

해리 케인 “아내보다 손흥민과 더 많은 시간 보내”

Korea JoongAng Daily 7면 기사

Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane discussed his partnership with teammate Son Heung-min in an interview with French television channel Canal+ over the weekend, joking that he spends more time with the Korean international than his wife.

forward: 공격수

토트넘 홋스퍼 공격수 해리 케인은 지난 주말 프랑스 방송 카날 플뤼스와의 인터뷰에서 동료 손흥민과의 파트너십에 대해 이야기하면서 자신의 아내보다 손흥민과 시간을 더 많이 보낸다며 농담을 했다.

In the interview, Kane discussed his relationship with offensive partner Son. The duo are the most prolific goal scoring partnership in Premier League history, in February overtaking the long-standing record of 36 goals set by Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard.

prolific: 다작하는, 열매를 많이 맺는

long-standing: 오래된



인터뷰에서 케인은 손흥민과의 관계에 대해 이야기했다. 손흥민과 케인 듀오는 지난 2월 디디에 드록바와프랭크 램파드가 세운 36골이라는 오랜 기록을 뛰어넘어 프리미어 리그 역사상 가장 많은 골을 넣은 듀오가 되었다.

Kane credited the pair's relationship off the pitch with their success on it, while addressing a question about whether his wife is jealous of their friendship.

jealous: 질투하는

케인은 두 사람의 비결을 손흥민과 축구장 밖에서의 우정이라고 꼽으며, 아내가 그들 사이의 우정에 질투를 하는지에 대해 대답했다.

“Maybe," Kane said. "She hasn’t said anything but I’m sure she could be. I probably spend more time with Son than I do with my wife at the moment, to be honest. But yeah we have a great relationship off the pitch and obviously I think that shows on the pitch as well.”

“그럴 수도 있겠네요. 아내는 아무 말도 하지 않았지만, 충분히 그럴 수도 있을 거라 생각이 들어요. 솔직히 말해 지금은 손흥민과 시간을 더 많이 보내니까요. 경기장 밖에서도 손흥민과 좋은 관계로 지내는데, 그런 부분들이 경기장에서도 나타나는 거 같아요.”

Kane and Son have been playing together since 2015, when Son joined Kane, who had played for the club since he was 11 years old, at Tottenham. Son had a quiet debut season and it wasn't until the 2016-17 season that the pair started to see some results.

손흥민과 케인은 손흥민이 2015년에 토트넘 홋스퍼에서 입단하면서 처음 만났다. 케인은 이미 11살때부터 토트넘에서 뛰고 있었다. 손흥민은 데뷔 시즌에 두각을 나타내지는 못했지만 2016-17 시즌을 시작으로 손흥민과 케인 듀오가 성과를 내기 시작했다.

Son and Kane’s very first goal together came against Stoke City on Sept. 10, 2016. Goal No. 2 came in December that year and then the partnership really started to pick up pace.

pick up the pace: 속도를 올리다

손케인 듀오의 첫 골은 2016년 9월 10일 스토크 시티를 상대로 터졌다. 두번째 골이 같은 해 12월에 터지면서 손케인 듀오는 점점 더 발전하기 시작했다.

The pair's first brush with history came in the 2020-21 season, when the duo combined for a record-breaking 14 goals. On Feb. 26 they scored their 37th Premier League goal together, officially beating Drogba and Lampard for the most Premier League goal combinations ever.

손케인 듀오는 2020-21 시즌에 최다 14골을 합작하면서 역사를 새로이 썼다. 2월 26일에 손케인 듀오는 37번째 골을 합작하면서 드록바와 램퍼드를 제치고 역대 프리미어 최다 골 조합이 되었다.