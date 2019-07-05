1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

V's Cutest Reaction When a Reporter Asked for a High Five

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

BTS left for their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself and headed to Japan yesterday afternoon. As always, they were surrounded by many fans and reporters, and people couldn't help but notice V's cute interaction with reporters around him.

The escalator soon became a mini fan meeting of V and reporters!

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

A reporter who was filming V while standing on an escalator reached out to shake V's hand. V must have been in a good mood since he not only shook the hand but also did a sort of a unique handshake. See how the reporters are all smiling?

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Another reporter who was also standing right in front of V must have been a bit jealous (as anyone in their right mind would be), and also held out his hand rather shyly. V also returned a small high five and gave the cutest smile.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Thankfully, the reporter who was filming it released it online so that we could at least imagine what it would be like to have V standing right in front of us and giving a high five.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Soon, the whole escalator became a mini fan meeting and V kept giving out high fives here and there, even to the camera!

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

No wonder why V is so loved by everyone around him!

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
BTS Becomes the First Korean Artist to Sell 1M Albums in Japan

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT