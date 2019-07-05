V's Cutest Reaction When a Reporter Asked for a High Five

BTS left for their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself and headed to Japan yesterday afternoon. As always, they were surrounded by many fans and reporters, and people couldn't help but notice V's cute interaction with reporters around him.

The escalator soon became a mini fan meeting of V and reporters!

A reporter who was filming V while standing on an escalator reached out to shake V's hand. V must have been in a good mood since he not only shook the hand but also did a sort of a unique handshake. See how the reporters are all smiling?

Another reporter who was also standing right in front of V must have been a bit jealous (as anyone in their right mind would be), and also held out his hand rather shyly. V also returned a small high five and gave the cutest smile.

Thankfully, the reporter who was filming it released it online so that we could at least imagine what it would be like to have V standing right in front of us and giving a high five.

Soon, the whole escalator became a mini fan meeting and V kept giving out high fives here and there, even to the camera!

No wonder why V is so loved by everyone around him!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:

BTS Becomes the First Korean Artist to Sell 1M Albums in Japan