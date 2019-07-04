1 읽는 중

BTS Becomes the First Korean Artist to Sell 1M Albums in Japan

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BigHit

According to Japan's latest Oricon chart, BTS's most recent Japanese single Lights/Boy With Luv has set a record of 467,107 points, making them No.1 on the Daily Singles Chart.

They also became No.1 in the Oricon Daily Singles chart!

Their 10th single Lights/Boy With Luv was released yesterday on July 3rd, and it outnumbered their second latest Japanese single FAKE LOVE/Airplane pt.2 with more than 140,000 points. This is the highest record for a foreign artist to set in just one day.

What's especially impressive is that there were more than 1 million pre-orders starting from May 10th to July 1st. They are the first Korean artist to exceed 1 million shipments.

The new single Lights/Boy With Luv includes Lights, Boy With Luv Japanese version, and IDOL Japanese version.

Meanwhile, BTS is to continue their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour in Japan Osaka and Shizuoka in July 6th and 7th.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

