MONSTA X I.M's Hilarious Reaction After Swearing During V Live

Screenshot from Twitter

MONSTA X I.M and WONHO showed the funniest reaction in a recent V Live.

The panicked look on his face as soon as he realizes what he have done is priceless

MONSTA X is currently on their world tour WE ARE HERE which started on June 29th in Madrid, Spain. They are currently in Amsterdam, Netherlands for their performance in AFAS Live.

WONHO and I.M started their V Live in their hotel room and chatted casually. However, I.M made a major mistake which made it almost impossible to continue their V Live.

I.M asked WONHO why he doesn't act the way he usually does when he's on V Live.

I.M: Are you normally like this when you do V Live?
WONHO: What am I like normally?
I.M: You're (swear word)...

I.M forgot that he was on camera and swore, but instantly realized what he had done and covered his face with his hands. WONHO on the other hand burst out laughing because of his cute mistake. I.M disappeared from the camera frame as if he was shameful of what he had done while WONHO comforted him.

WONHO said "Why? Everyone uses the word. 80 to 90% of the population in Korea, no 100% of Koreans use that word!" which clearly didn't help I.M any better.

Because it was such an unintended swearing, and as WONHO said, it was a very casual swear word that a lot of people use, this incident quickly spread online receiving positive reactions.

Netizens wrote "It's not even that harsh. It's just so funny" and "I've had the exact same experience in the office. I feel you I.M".

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

