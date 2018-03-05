BTS Exposed: Who's the Mr. Hard-to-get and Mr. Single Since Birth of the Group?

Just one day, if I could be with you / Just one day, if I could hold your hand -BTS, Just One Day

Do you think the BTS boys were ever in love? Were the sentimental lyrics reflecting their own love stories?

Guess who!

The BTS boys were asked if they had ever felt a sense of desperation regarding their love life.

RM answered, "I write my songs assuming that there's such a person," and Suga replied. "I work on my songs whilst thinking of fans."

The DJ, listening to the replies, remarked "People tend to hush regarding their love affairs. Does your agency prohibit you from sharing such stories?" To which J-Hope answered, "We really don't have any experience…." Jin added "That's why we're all so quiet," making everyone laugh.

Asked whether anyone could declare himself as a "single since birth" guy, V voiced out, saying he "had never been in a serious relationship." RM asked V what the criteria for such a relationship' was, to which V answered "I've never dated someone for more than 20 days…All because I couldn't say no."

The DJ pointed out "Setting aside V, the rest of you all have at least once been in a serious relationship." Suga answered, "I leave my lyrics up to my imagination" and that he "gets his ideas from a friend." The DJ jokingly responded, "You seem the most experienced here." This put Suga as the official Mr. Hard-to-get of the group.

To a remark advising the members to "date often, secretly," RM replied, "We can't even go to the convenience store as we wish."

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

