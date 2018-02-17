1 읽는 중

TIFFANY of GIRLS' GENERATION Has a New Side Job as a Tattooist?

중앙일보

입력

Tiffany of Girls' Generation has a new side job!

Click to read the full story of Tiffany's post-Girls' Generation life!

On February 11, a tattooist posted a photo of Tiffany on Instagram. The Girls' Generation star appears to have had her finger tattooed on by the said tattooist.

Not only that, Tiffany also worked as a tattooist for the day. On the Instagram clip, the 28-year-old is tattooing on a man's arm.

Tiffany is known to have a number of different tattoos that symbolize Girls' Generation. On her index finger are the Chinese characters "小女" which signify "girl." She also has "right now, from now on, forever," which is the official Girls' Generation slogan, tattooed on her ankle. She has tattoos on her ribcage as well.

Fans are delighted by the update on Tiffany's post-Girls' Generation life. "I wish I could have my tattoo done by Tiffany," tweeted one fan.

Tiffany did not resume her contract with her former label SM Entertainment. She is currently studying acting in the U.S.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

