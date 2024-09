Check out BTS member V's profile! Depending on literally how you look at him, V gives off two very different vibes. Whereas he resembles a cute little doggy with his big puppy eyes from a direct view, his profile gives off a very masculine vibe.

Pretty boy or masculine hunk? You decide.

While some say he looks alike to EXO's Baekhyun, V's profile is charming in a totally different way.

Let's take a look-see at photos of V's flawless profile.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com