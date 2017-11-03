Jung Joon-young in Despair as He Learns of Kim Joo-hyuk's Passing

The singer-entertainer Jung Joon-young learned of the late actor Kim Joo-hyuk's passing and is reported to be in deep distress.

On October 29, Jung departed for to film Law of the Jungle broadcast on SBS. The staff at SBS finally got in contact with the production crew at the island at 8:30 a.m. KST on November 2. Discussion is currently underway to find a way for Jung to return to Korea as promptly as possible.

Jung Joon-young's agent also confirmed that the actor was finally notified of his former castmate's passing.

Jung Joon-young and Kim Joo-hyuk bonded as cast members of the popular reality show 2 Days & 1 Night. Kim passed away in a car accident the day after Jung left Korea. As the funeral cortege left the hospital at 11 a.m. on November 2, Jung won't be able to attend the service and will head immediately to the ossuary where Kim rests.

Below is the full official statement released by Law of the Jungle:

First and foremost, we express our deepest condolences for the tragic passing of the late actor Kim and pray that he may rest in peace. The production staff of Law of the Jungle got in touch with the crew at the island at 8:30 a.m. KST. As it turns out, the team immediately moved to a remote filming site upon arriving at the island where there was no power with telecommunication shut off. The local telecommunication office was down due to a recent fire, and it was difficult to reach each other within the island as well. The filming was scheduled to continue for another day but had to be cut short due to weather deterioration. After they wrapped up shooting, they moved to a more accessible area where they received the grievous news. The production staff is sorry Jung Joon-young is suffering the loss of a close friend and is trying their best to find a way for him to return to Korea as soon as possible. No direct flights to Korea are available as they are situated in a peripheral region, but they promise to try their best.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

