1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

The Celebrity Landlady Han Seung-yeon of KARA to Collect Rent from the Newly Debuted Girl Group

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

채혜선 기자 
Han Seung-yeon, a former member of the now-disbanded K-Pop group, KARA, and her building (right).

Han Seung-yeon, a former member of the now-disbanded K-Pop group, KARA, and her building (right).

Han Seung-yeon, a former member of the disbanded K-Pop group KARA, is apparently an opulent real estate owner.

In 2014, Han purchased a multi-million dollar piece of real estate in Chungdam-dong—a district in Gangnam, Seoul—that is notorious for its exorbitant prices of real estate. A year later, in May of 2015, she tore down the existing building for renovation.

Han Seung-yeon purchased the piece of real estate at 4 million dollars.

Han Seung-yeon purchased the piece of real estate at 4 million dollars.

As the news of the building’s refurbishment spread, a real expert predicted that the building would make a huge rent revenue because of its accessibility to public transportation located at the heart of the city.

Han&#39;s newly refurbished edifice

Han&#39;s newly refurbished edifice

The head architect was replaced three times during the year-and-eight-months of the construction process.

Surely, there was an increase in the net worth of Han’s new building after renovation. In March 2015, the newly refurbished edifice was estimated to cost about 6 million, or even 7 million dollars.

Han Seung-yeon&#39;s Instagram (@thesy88)

Han Seung-yeon&#39;s Instagram (@thesy88)

However, the building seemed to have failed in terms of its tenancy business. This June, another real estate expert weighed in with the celebrity landlady’s situation, commenting that “all the rental spaces of Han’s building are vacant.”

Fromis&#39; dormitory was revealed on a reality show broadcast on Mnet.

Fromis&#39; dormitory was revealed on a reality show broadcast on Mnet.

Fromis&#39; dormitory was revealed on a reality show broadcast on Mnet.

Fromis&#39; dormitory was revealed on a reality show broadcast on Mnet.

Five months have passed since the ex-girl group star’s rental vacancy “crisis."

Han’s building is currently being rented as the girl group Froims’ dormitory. Fromis debuted through the reality show Idol School broadcast on Mnet which first aired on July 13.

Han will be collecting rent from the youngest generation of K-Pop singers, it seems.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT