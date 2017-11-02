The Celebrity Landlady Han Seung-yeon of KARA to Collect Rent from the Newly Debuted Girl Group

Han Seung-yeon, a former member of the disbanded K-Pop group KARA, is apparently an opulent real estate owner.

In 2014, Han purchased a multi-million dollar piece of real estate in Chungdam-dong—a district in Gangnam, Seoul—that is notorious for its exorbitant prices of real estate. A year later, in May of 2015, she tore down the existing building for renovation.

As the news of the building’s refurbishment spread, a real expert predicted that the building would make a huge rent revenue because of its accessibility to public transportation located at the heart of the city.

The head architect was replaced three times during the year-and-eight-months of the construction process.

Surely, there was an increase in the net worth of Han’s new building after renovation. In March 2015, the newly refurbished edifice was estimated to cost about 6 million, or even 7 million dollars.

However, the building seemed to have failed in terms of its tenancy business. This June, another real estate expert weighed in with the celebrity landlady’s situation, commenting that “all the rental spaces of Han’s building are vacant.”

Five months have passed since the ex-girl group star’s rental vacancy “crisis."

Han’s building is currently being rented as the girl group Froims’ dormitory. Fromis debuted through the reality show Idol School broadcast on Mnet which first aired on July 13.

Han will be collecting rent from the youngest generation of K-Pop singers, it seems.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com