[김호정기자의 음악이 있는 아침] '나의 사랑은 붉고 붉은 장미'

이 노래를 고른 것은 장미가 피는 때를 3월로 착각해서가 아닙니다.
다만 겨울에 막혔던 숨이 조금이라도 트일 새 달이 시작돼서입니다.
장미 피는 6월까지 선곡을 미루기엔 이 노래가 너무나 아름다워서고요.
‘나의 사랑은 붉고 붉은 장미 같다’고 시작하는, 숨 멈추게 하는 가사를 어서 소개하고 싶어서이기도 합니다.
3월이 왔습니다.
시를 첨부하겠습니다. 첫 봄다운 월요일 보내십시오.
O my Luve‘s like a red, red rose
That’s newly sprung in June;
O my Luve’s like the melodie
That’s sweetly play‘d in tune.
As fair art thou, my bonnie lass,
So deep in luve am I:
And I will luve thee still, my dear,
Till a’ the seas gang dry:
Till a’ the seas gang dry, my dear,
And the rocks melt wi’ the sun:
I will luve thee still, my dear,
While the sands o’ life shall run.
And fare thee well, my only Luve
And fare thee well, a while!
And I will come again, my Luve,
Tho’ it were ten thousand mile.
