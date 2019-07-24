1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Receives 4 Nominations in 2019 MTV Video Music Awards!!!

중앙일보

입력

Screenshot from YouTube

Screenshot from YouTube

According to MTV News, BTS' title song from the Map of the Soul: Persona album Boy With Luv received 4 nominations for the upcoming MTV VMAs in August 26th.

Also, a new category for Best K-Pop has been revealed! Click to check out the nominees!

The hit song featuring Halsey has gained more than 400M views on YouTube, and has been nominated for Best Collaboration category.

The song was also nominated for Best Art Direction with MU:E(Park Jin-sil, Kim Bo-na) who participated as art director, Best Choreography, and Best K-Pop.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

The Best K-Pop category is a newly revealed category first to be held in the 2019 MTV VMAs. Nominees include BTS' Boy With Luv, Blackpink's Kill This Love, EXO's Tempo, Monsta X's Who Do U Love, NCT 127's Regular, and TXT's Cat & Dog.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
The Moment When V Realizes That He is Good-Looking

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT