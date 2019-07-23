1 읽는 중

The Moment When V Realizes That He is Good-Looking

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

We already know very well how good looking BTS is, but sometimes we feel like the members don't really understand exactly how handsome they are. All we want is for them to acknowledge the fact that they are practically like 2D anime characters that came to life.

Somehow when V says it, it doesn't sound as if he's full of himself. Probably because it's so true!

Thankfully, this clip here shows that V does in fact has some understanding of his unearthly visuals.

One question asked, "When do you realize that you're good looking?".

To this question he hesitated at first, and then answered shyly "When I'm on the street? I notice people staring at me." When another member acted like a fan who noticed V passing by, he corrected "No not like that. I mean, by someone who doesn't know that I'm V." and reenacted the passersby giving secret glances at him.

It's so cute how V flushes up speaking about his own good looks! Thank god that he does indeed know that he's so handsome.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

