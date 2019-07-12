JIN Has His Own Way of Asking For One Bite

Did you know that JIN has his own method of asking for one bite? It's actually quite efficient and works every time (for JIN)!

And it works every single time

There are two steps:

1. Open your mouth wide.

2. Wait patiently.

When he sees something that looks delicious, all he has to do is open his mouth wide and wait.

He doesn't even have to ask verbally. I mean, what a waste of breath? Right?

You don't even have to make eye contact. Again, just open your mouth, and food will automatically fly over your mouth.

He's like a baby bird and the other members are like the mama bird, while in fact, he is the oldest in the group.

And it doesn't necessarily have to be food. Get yourself a mic stand that looks just like JIMIN.

But don't get it wrong. JIN also feeds the other boys too.

Well, not always edible things I guess. You have to watch out for clamshells when JIN is feeding you.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

