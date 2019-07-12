1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

JUNGKOOK's Cover of "Look At Me" Hits 1M Likes In Less Than 24 Hours

중앙일보

입력

Screenshot from YouTube

Screenshot from YouTube

JUNGKOOK's new cover song is swooning everyone's hearts!

We need a full version of the cover like RIGHT NOW

On July 11th, JUNGKOOK uploaded a 1 minute and 53 second long video containing only of his voice singing George's Look At Me on Twitter. George is a Korean R&B singer-songwriter and producer with hit songs Boat and Swimming Pool.

As the accompaniment of the song came out he calmly started singing and woke up everyone who was just falling asleep by his sweet angelic voice.

Toward the end of the song he finished off by humming "Pa-ba-ba-ba", thus the text of the post which said "빠바바바바바바바바바바라봐줘요" which is a combination of the words he was humming and the Korean title of the song.

As soon as the video clip was uploaded, it was retweeted and liked by hundreds and thousands of Twitter followers. In just 19 hours, the video hit 1 million likes, retweeted 400,000 times and was watched 3 million times.

Screenshot from George Instagram

Screenshot from George Instagram

Also, because so many people searched for the song on Melon, a Korean music streaming site, the keyword "George" and "Look At Me" became the top searched keyword on the site. George himself posted an Instagram story of the screenshot and gave a shoutout to BTS saying "BTS power...Thanks!".

Thanks to JUNGKOOK we always get a chance to get to know more songs. Great songs plus JUNGKOOK's angelic voice? PERFECTION.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
BTS Becomes The First TRIPLE MILLION SELLER With a Single Album!

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT