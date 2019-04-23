1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Eric Nam Mentions that He is Working on a Song With One of the BTS Members

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Ilgan Sports and SNL

Photo from Ilgan Sports and SNL

Eric Nam, a Korean American singer best known for his song Spring Love with Wendy from Red Velvet and Heaven's door, dropped a huge spoiler that he is currently working on a song with one of the members from BTS!

I can't wait for their collab! Can you?

During his podcast K-pop Daebak, he mentioned BTS saying “It’s really cool to see how BTS had been working I guess on their music and their artistry over the past few years”

Then he accidentally said “I’m excited to work with them on some stuff I’m actually-“ which was followed by a short pause and then he continued “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this but I have a song with somebody in that group (BTS) and we’ve been working on it and we haven’t finished it. At one point hopefully it will see the light of day but we’ve been kind of taking our time with it and trying to make it work as naturally as we possibly can.”

Eric Nam has always shown fondness toward BTS. He once told that BTS helped him a lot with his third mini album Honestly, giving feedback and advice about what the title should be and the melody. He also even danced to BTS's IDOL during his concert!

So who do you think is collaborating with Eric Nam? Can we expect a hit song to be released any time soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
BTS's Plans for The Upcoming Military Service

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT