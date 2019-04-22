BTS's Plans for The Upcoming Military Service

On A 21st, CBS Sunday Morning released the latest interview with the hottest K-pop sensation, BTS. After briefly explaining the overwhelming popularity of the band and going over the usual introductory questions, the American television journalist, Seth Doane, proceeded to ask BTS the concern that most fans were brooding over.

What would happen to BTS when military service calls for them? As many already know, military service is mandatory for South Korean adult males who adhere to certain health qualifications. The subject has been a hot potato among male celebrities as their careers often come to a halt during the two years of military service. Many celebrities in the past have gone great lengths to avoid such discontinuity in their careers. Some faked illnesses and some even went as far to renounce their South Korean citizenship.

As the oldest member of BTS, Jin, age of 27, is required to serve in 2020, unless he has an acceptable reason to delay. But with the military service law revised last year, the qualifications of a delay became more stringent.So how the members of BTS are planning to deal with the oncoming military service became many people’s concern.

This is how the interview went,

Seth Doane: military service is mandatory in Korea. There’s only so long you can delay it. Will you serve?

Jin: as a Korean it’s natural. Someday when duty calls we’ll be ready to respond and do our best.

Seth: do you worry about breaking up? separating going different ways?

Jungkook: I don’t wanna think about it at this point. We have something really good going

RM: That’s the answer, we just enjoy the ride. Live in the Moment

Their replies showed a mature acceptance of the unavoidable military service. They were a striking contrast to how a number of celebrities responded to such a subject, as many even willing to go through discrepancies with the law to avoid serving the nation. Once again, BTS received positive feedback from fans all over the world.

Although Seth Doane did address everyone’s concern during his session with BTS, his interview did not go completely unscathed from criticism. Many lamented how some of Doane’s questions were overly trite as they were repeated many times in past interviews: especially like how he asked RM about how he learned English, or how they felt about their popularity. Another moment worth criticizing was when the CBS showed a map of Korea. On the right side of the map, the sea is marked as Sea of Japan rather than the East Sea, which brought disappointment among many Korean fans. The label of the Sea is a topic that spurs an ongoing international controversy; but in an episode where the sole purpose is introduce a fragment of Korean culture, it would’ve been better to label the sea with its rightful name, the East Sea.

Well you can see for yourself and be the judge of how the interview went! Below is a link of the full interview! What were your favorite or least favorite moments of the interview?

