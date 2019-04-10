ITZY Opens Official Instagram Account And Shares Photos With Fans

ITZY has created an Instagram account.

Fans' long-cherished wish has been granted at last!

It has been 2 months since the successfully-debuted girl group made their appearance with their first single, DALLA DALLA. Now that they are officially done with DALLA DALLA era, the group fulfilled the fans' wish by opening an Instagram account as a means to better communicate with their fans.

On April 8th, their very first post was uploaded. It says, "We have opened an Instagram account in celebration of DALLA DALLA's music video reaching 100 million views. Please look forward to the new sides of us that we're going to show on Instagram".

On the 10th, the 5 member group shared photos of themselves on the account. Each photo was taken alone with their own posture. On the photo, each member autographed and wrote short captions for their fans.

Yeji ""DALLA DALLA ITZY"

LIA "ITZY Loves you LIA Loves You"

Ryujin "DALLA DALLA"

Chaeryeong "I'm always grateful for you guys"

Yuna "Be careful not to catch a cold"

Below the photos, the caption reads, "Hello everyone! This is ITZY. We have created an Instagram account to communicate and become closer with those who love us! We're going to share photos from our everyday life and try to get closer to you guys more. Let's see each other often! Have a good night with us and we hope you have a good day tomorrow".

Fans reacted, "I love you guys" "This is what I've wanted so bad" and more.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

