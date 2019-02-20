Seoul City Operates "BTS City Tour Bus" Until August

The city of Seoul is running a "BTS tour bus" until August 22nd.

The best time to enjoy Seoul!

According to Seoul's "2019 Tourism Policy", city tour buses wrapped in BTS posters are going to be in operation. 8 tour buses are going to be available in total.

The city of Seoul is consolidating its relationship with BTS as a means of marketing strategy. BTS is going to attend the opening ceremony of "The 100th Korean National Sports Festival". Plus, there is going to be a promotional booth for Seoul at BTS's world tour concerts that are taking place in Thailand, Hong Kong and more. In addition, the world-famous group is on "Discover Seoul Pass", an all-in-one pass for tourists for the sake of publicity . The pass allows tourists to experience more than 30 popular attractions for free as well as providing discounts on shows and duty-free shop. The pass is issued in an edition limited to only 100 thousand copies.

Seoul city is also planning to operate a variety of programs such as "Namsan Cherry Blossoms Busking", "Bamdokkaebi Night Market", "K-Pop star Make-up Class", "K-food Cooking Class", "DMZ, JSA Tour Program" and more for tourists to enjoy and experience the city to the fullest.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com