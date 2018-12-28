1 읽는 중

What Happened to BTS at the GAYO DAEJUN 2 Years Ago??

Photos from Twitter @bts_bighit

For any of you long-time ARMYs out there, you may remember that Suga was unable to make an appearance with the rest of the BTS members at the Gayo Daejun two years ago on December 27, 2016, due to an injury.

But wait... there are only six members there!!

As the other six members fulfilled their duties and went to the ceremony, Suga could only stay back and watch his comrades from the TV. Much to fans' amusement, Suga continued to leave comments on the BTS Twitter account, showing his real-time reactions.

(From top to bottom, left to right)
"Gyaaa "
"Good job, good job"
"I want to perform too (wah wah)
"Every day is your birthday"
"What I felt after watching the performance: BTS performs well."
"I. Love. You. Bang. Tan. Boys."
"I. Want. To. Perform. Too."
"I just uprooted an apartment, where do I report this? What do I do..."
"Woahhhhhhhhhhhhh (going berserk)"
"I love you BTS wahaha bahaha"
"Let's wash the tomatoes, chop chop chop"

Some of them relevant, some of them not so much, Suga seems to have been enjoying himself watching his teammates on TV.

"Bangtan should go up on stage any moment now"
"I'm waiting for the cutout"

Suga had apparently prepared a little cutout of himself to replace him, and gave it to Jin. But contrary to his expectations, when the pictures were posted on the other @BTS_official Twitter account, his mini cutout was nowhere to be seen!

So Suga responded, "Ah, there's the cutout, in Jin's right hand." Because, as you can see, Jin's right hand is behind his back!

In response to Suga's comment, Jin retorted with his own tweet on the members' account. "You told me to carry it with me in my bag.." That's exactly what he did, word for word!

That probably was not exactly what Suga meant when he said that!

After the events of 2016, the next year was the first time for Suga to appear at the Gayo Daejun. He seemed pretty excited to be there!

And we hope for many more appearances in many other award ceremonies in the future, from all members! Enjoy the last few days of 2018!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

