What Mistake Did BTS Suga Make During MAMA Japan That Made Fans Squeal?

World stars BTS made an impressive entrance during the 2018 MAMA Japan Red Carpet ceremony, posing in front of the cameras with a dance move from their song hit song Idol, except for Suga, who mistakes the aforesaid pose for a different move.

You have to see his expression (Cuteness alert!)

At the Red Carpet ceremony the seven members of BTS smile and wave for the cameras. When the MC requires a pose from their song Idol, at the count of three all the members make the same pose--

from this part of the song. All, except for Suga.

Suga alone does a completely different move, misunderstanding it to be from this part of the song--

and receives squeals from the audience present. (See how Suga has to gather his knees together because there's not enough space!)

Though Suga catches on at the end, by then it is too late. His cute and embarrassing moment has already been caught on camera.

The members continue to make individual poses for the camera, and even then, the audience cannot help but notice BTS Suga, who despite his little blunder just before, poses confidently, making cute and childish expressions.

Another cute moment for Suga during this ceremony was during the acceptance speech. Having gone up to receive their award, Jimin passes the mic on to Suga, who realizes too late, after a stutter and an out of place "Nae?" he continues his part as naturally as possible. Smooth, Suga, smooth.

Other fans have mentioned his laugh, while some have pointed to a certain expression Suga has frequently been caught making.

"This is the face my baby likes to make these days, please understand!" one fan fondly commented on the post, pointing specifically to moment caught on camera towards the end.

Many have simultaneously complained about the very end of the ceremony when the credits are displayed, saying "Doesn't the subtitle have any sense? My baby is being cute right now, you should know better and disappear, what are you doing there?"

2018 MAMA Japan has not disappointed BTS fans, causing expectations for BTS's second, and final MAMA concert in Hong Kong to be higher than ever before. Only one more day left.

By Bongbong and SongGirl


