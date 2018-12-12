BLACKPINK Manila Tickets All Sold Out: Fans Response "We Want Day 2"

With BLACKPINK's World Tour coming up, fans are racing to get a hold of a ticket. In certain places, it is already too late as Thailand and now the Philippines tickets for the BLACKPINK's concert have already been sold out, according to a YG Twitter announcement this past Sunday.

Sold out doesn't always mean satisfied.

Despite the extremely inflated price of the tickets, that ranged from 2,650 PHP to 19,750 PHP, all the tickets, including the limited view seats have been sold out in less than a month. Many netizens complained about the prices, which seemed extremely overpriced compared to other K-pop concerts held in Manila. For example, BTS's most expensive ticket for their Manila concert had been 12,500 PHP, equivalent only to the fifth of the ten prices for the BLACKPINK concert.

With the tickets safely sold out, many assumed the complaints would die down concerning BLACKPINK's Manila concert. Contrary to people's expectation, however, many BLACKPINK fans were far from appeased. Protesting directly against BLACKPINK's label, YG Entertainment, a number of active BLINKS have started to become more expressive about their concerns for their girl group.

Along with a second concert day in Manila for the Philippine fans specifically, BLINKS all over the world have begun a campaign. Tagging the hashtag "#treatBLACKPINKbetter" fans expressed direct complaints about the lack of albums and songs BLACKPINK produced. At two years since debut, BLACKPINK has yet to release a full album, with only nine songs to their name.

In addition to more songs, other fans requested for the promised solos of the other members along with a better style designer, criticizing BLACKPINK's past outfits which have a history of being reused or becoming untied during performances. With repeated complaints and dissatisfaction among fans, even with all the tickets sold out, many fans wonder whether BLACKPINK can safely make it to their world tour with no major disturbances.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

