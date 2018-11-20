KANG DANIEL's Hot New Hair Color Is...

Here you have it. Kang Daniel is now sporting hot chili-pepper-red hair.

He'll be burning up the dance floor with this new 'do!

In the past, Daniel has had many different hair styles and colors, including different shades of blonde, gray, pink, blue, brown, and black.

Of course all looked great, but the red this time really makes a statement.

Fans are loving the new look, leaving comments and posts on SNS saying things like, "Red haired Daniel is love," "He looks so freaking good with it," and "Kang Daniel in red hair. yes."

Voomies, what are your favorite hair colors on Kang Daniel and even other idols? Let us know in the comments!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com