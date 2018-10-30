1 읽는 중

A Celebrity Who TWICE SANA Stans

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

It has been revealed how Sana and Gong Seungyeon are close to each other.

She sure knows how to show love!

On the 19th, Gong Seungyeon, a Korean actress and Jungyeon's sister, uploaded a post on her Instagram.

Photo from Gong Seunyeon Official Instagram

Photo from Gong Seunyeon Official Instagram

It was a screenshot of her and Sana having a video call.

Sana with a big smile is seen in the screen with Gong Seungyeon in a smaller screen in the upper left side of the post.

It says, "Sana called me out of the blue and cutely complained why I am Jungyeon's sister and be hers from now on."

Sana's love for Gong Seungyeon was first noticed two years ago.

Photo from V live

Photo from V live

In the V Live, Jungyeon mentioned her sister's favorite members in Twice.
She said currently her two favorite members are Mina and Tzuyu.

It was followed by Sana's comment, saying with a finger heart that she wants to be the favorite member of Seungyeon's, trying to appeal to Seungyeon.

This cute relationship between Sana and Gong Seungyeon seems to continue.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

On the 28th, a fan uploaded a photo he took with Gong Seungyeon at Twice's 3rd-anniversary fan meeting event.

Seungyeon is casually dressed at the venue and it seems that she is ready to support the group that her little sister is in.

Gif from online community

Gif from online community

This heart that Sana is making is known to be for Gong Seungyeon when Sana recognized her in the audience.

A lot of fans find it cute for Sana to do such lovely behaviors and root for the relationship of the two adorable figures.

Fans who saw these commented, "They make such a cute couple," "Sana is so lovely," "Let me be your sister instead," and more.

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk@gmail.com

