A Celebrity Who TWICE SANA Stans

On the 19th, Gong Seungyeon, a Korean actress and Jungyeon's sister, uploaded a post on her Instagram.

It was a screenshot of her and Sana having a video call.

Sana with a big smile is seen in the screen with Gong Seungyeon in a smaller screen in the upper left side of the post.

It says, "Sana called me out of the blue and cutely complained why I am Jungyeon's sister and be hers from now on."

Sana's love for Gong Seungyeon was first noticed two years ago.

In the V Live, Jungyeon mentioned her sister's favorite members in Twice.

She said currently her two favorite members are Mina and Tzuyu.

It was followed by Sana's comment, saying with a finger heart that she wants to be the favorite member of Seungyeon's, trying to appeal to Seungyeon.

This cute relationship between Sana and Gong Seungyeon seems to continue.

On the 28th, a fan uploaded a photo he took with Gong Seungyeon at Twice's 3rd-anniversary fan meeting event.

Seungyeon is casually dressed at the venue and it seems that she is ready to support the group that her little sister is in.

This heart that Sana is making is known to be for Gong Seungyeon when Sana recognized her in the audience.

A lot of fans find it cute for Sana to do such lovely behaviors and root for the relationship of the two adorable figures.

Fans who saw these commented, "They make such a cute couple," "Sana is so lovely," "Let me be your sister instead," and more.

