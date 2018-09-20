1 읽는 중

"Will There Be the 2nd BLACKPINK?" YG Entertainment Prospected to Launch a New Girl Group

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Yonhap, Ilgan Sports

Will YG Entertainment launch a new girl group?

Will BLACKPINK go into YG's jewelry box again?

A news media recently reported exclusively, "YG Entertainment is mapping out a program intended to form a new girl group. They're aiming to air the show near the end of this year, and it will be directed by Go Ik-cho PD, who has recently transferred to YG."

According to this news outlet, not only trainees from YG Entertainment, but also those from 'The Black Label', the agency founded by Teddy, YG's key producer, will also be appearing.

Regarding this report, YG Entertainment showed a careful response. They said, "There's nothing to announce yet, as it's only one of the programs we've thought about. We're in the step of planning various programs. Nothing has been settled in detail."

Previously in last year, YG Entertainment had officially announced that they're to present a new girl group, following BLACKPINK, within 2018.

Fans of BLACKPINK are showing skeptical responses. Some of the comments expressing their concerns include, "YG should keep on supporting BLACKPINK instead of letting the fandom split in two", "Is BLACKPINK going back into YG's jewelry box again?", "We waited for a year for BLACKPINK's comeback, and now we'd have to wait more?"

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

