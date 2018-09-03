WATCH: BTS V Trembles After Working Nonstop for Over 24 Hours without Sleep

Amid BTS' difficult schedule, V was spotted in an exhausted state, causing concerns from his fans.

Even when he was exhausted, he gave his best…

After the release of LOVE YOURSELF: Answer on August 24, BTS decided to promote for just four days in Korea from August 30 to September 2.

It was a decision made by BTS for their Korean ARMYs. Due to the group's LOVE YOURSELF world tour, which runs from September 5 to next year's February, BTS would not be in Korea for quite a long time. Therefore, it has been told that BTS gave up on their break time in the hope to repay for Korean ARMYs, and barely made time for the four-day-long schedule in Korea.

Their promotion schedule in Korea began on August 30, by releasing Bangtan News through their V Live channel.

Reportedly, BTS had to stay awake for 24 hours since this V Live shooting, due to the continued pre-recording of music shows. They had their comeback stage on the same day at Mnet's M Countdown.

And this comeback stage was where V's exhaustion could be felt. Towards the end of IDOL's performance, the sight of V's hands and legs trembling hard was caught by the camera. He might have shaken because of the song's fierce choreography. But the interpretation that it was due to his nonstop schedule carried more weight.

Seeing his hands, fans expressed their worry, saying that V was in a state of fatigue as he couldn't get any sleep for more than a day.

Nevertheless, even during the hectic schedule, BTS members never lost their professionalism.

Knowing BTS' thoughtful decision for their fans, and seeing their strenuous effort, fans left comments such as, "They must be exhausted but are still dancing like their bodies are gonna smash", "My heart is aching to see them suffer", "Please stay healthy boys", "I'm so thankful for them that they always do their best even under bad conditions."

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

