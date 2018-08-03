PHOTOS: This Idol Got Mistaken for Thai Prince Because of His Overly Classy Appearance

NU'EST W's Ren got spotlighted for entering Thailand airport in a traditional Thai costume.

Wow, he does look like a prince!

On July 23, Ren entered Thailand in order to shoot for a sitcom Sa-phap Cafe 4.0 which is airing on a terrestrial TV channel, Amarin TV. Earlier this year, he had made a special appearance on the Thai sitcom, Something Family season 2.

As he appeared at the airport in a traditional Thai costume, the local press also paid a lot of attention. Ren's classy appearance and Thai's traditional outfit went so well together, that some reactions even asked if Thailand's prince has shown up.

A big sensation was created among the local people, as Thailand's major newspaper Khom Chad Luek, INN News, and portal site Sanook.com reported Ren's visit, along with pictures of him in the traditional clothing, and the sight of him greeting people with his hands together.

It has been told that Thai fans were greatly touched as Ren wearing their traditional outfit made the headlines on a large scale. In particular, attention seem to have heated up more, as the popularity of traditional costumes has heightened recently, due to the beloved Thai drama, Buppesannivas which took the Ayutthaya Kingdom as its background.

