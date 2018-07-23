ARMYs Are Visiting BTS JIN's Newly Opened Japanese Restaurant Located in Seoul

The news of BTS' Jin opening a new restaurant with his brother spread through multiple social networks and online communities.

Did you know that Jin and his brother opened a Japanese restaurant?

This recently opened Japanese restaurant is called 'Osu Seiromushi', and the restaurant specializes in steamed Japanese dishes including pork, beef, and more than 18 types of vegetables.

Located near Jamsil Station of Lake Seokchon, many of Jin's acquaintances including his parents and Bang Shi Hyuk producer have already visited the place and sent wreaths. And some sightings reported that Jimin recently made his visit to the restaurant.

After quite a bit of research, fans found out that the CEO of the restaurant goes to Jin's brother, Kim Suk Joong and Jin himself is a managing director.

ARMYs who've encountered the news of Jin opening a restaurant rushed themselves to the place and some even began posting reviews about the foods and the place.

For more details on the Restaurant:

Location: 30, Baekjegobunro 45gil, Songpa-, Seoul ( walk from #10 exit of Jamsil Station)

Operation hours: Everyday 17:00 - 24:00 (Except for Tuesday)

Contact information: 02-419-2222

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

