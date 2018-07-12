1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

How Did KRIESHA CHU React When AC BONIFACIO Asked "Kimchi or Adobo?"

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @acbonifacio

Photo from Instagram @acbonifacio

Kriesha Chu who recently started her first broadcast career in the Philippines had an interview with a famous Filipino singer, AC Bonifacio.

Kimchi or Adobo??

This interview was released through a video clip uploaded on July 5.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

When Kriesha was asked, 'What is your favorite Filipino food?', she answered, "I have a list!", then started listing several foods, "Turon, banana cue, lechon, adobo, sinigang… I could go on forever!"

As Kriesha emphasized again, "I mean, you can't really hate them. They're really really good," AC responded with an impressed look, "You're a Filipino. I'm proud of you."

The last question was, "Kimchi or Adobo?"

Upon hearing this question, Kriesha said in a perplexed face, "This isn't like between countries, I'm not picking countries!" Then she answered honestly, "Based on my type, I can't really eat spicy food. The only spicy food I can eat is Korean spicy rice cakes. I don't really eat kimchi. So I pick adobo!" AC and Kriesha high-fived each other.

Photo from Instagram @acbonifacio

Photo from Instagram @acbonifacio

After the interview AC uploaded a picture she took with Kriesha on her Instagram, with captions, "had such an amazing time with Kriesha Chu the other day!"

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT