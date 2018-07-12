How Did KRIESHA CHU React When AC BONIFACIO Asked "Kimchi or Adobo?"

Kriesha Chu who recently started her first broadcast career in the Philippines had an interview with a famous Filipino singer, AC Bonifacio.

Kimchi or Adobo??

This interview was released through a video clip uploaded on July 5.

When Kriesha was asked, 'What is your favorite Filipino food?', she answered, "I have a list!", then started listing several foods, "Turon, banana cue, lechon, adobo, sinigang… I could go on forever!"

As Kriesha emphasized again, "I mean, you can't really hate them. They're really really good," AC responded with an impressed look, "You're a Filipino. I'm proud of you."

The last question was, "Kimchi or Adobo?"

Upon hearing this question, Kriesha said in a perplexed face, "This isn't like between countries, I'm not picking countries!" Then she answered honestly, "Based on my type, I can't really eat spicy food. The only spicy food I can eat is Korean spicy rice cakes. I don't really eat kimchi. So I pick adobo!" AC and Kriesha high-fived each other.

After the interview AC uploaded a picture she took with Kriesha on her Instagram, with captions, "had such an amazing time with Kriesha Chu the other day!"

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

