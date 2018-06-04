1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

'2018 BTS FESTA' Kicks Off! What's the First Present from BTS?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

BTS is holding 2018 BTS FESTA in celebration of the group's fifth anniversary, announced BigHit Entertainment on June 4.

The festival has begun!

Suga introducing 2018 BTS FESTA, Photo from Mnet

Suga introducing 2018 BTS FESTA, Photo from Mnet

FESTA, meaning a festival, is an event held ahead of June 13, BTS' debut date, in which BTS members upload, in sequence, various contents created by themselves via social media, Youtube, and Soundcloud. A piece of content is released at midnight every day until June 13.

Photo from BigHit Ent.

Photo from BigHit Ent.

BTS marked the beginning of the festival by disclosing the first content on their official SNS on June 4. The unveiled content was a rock remix of Spring Day, the title track of the album YOU NEVER WALK ALONE released last year's February. (▶Click to listen)

Photo from BigHit Ent.

Photo from BigHit Ent.

Through a timeline released on June 1, BTS noticed releases of different contents including the opening ceremony, BTS News, photo collection, choreography video, and rehearsal stage cam.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT