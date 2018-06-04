'2018 BTS FESTA' Kicks Off! What's the First Present from BTS?

BTS is holding 2018 BTS FESTA in celebration of the group's fifth anniversary, announced BigHit Entertainment on June 4.

The festival has begun!

FESTA, meaning a festival, is an event held ahead of June 13, BTS' debut date, in which BTS members upload, in sequence, various contents created by themselves via social media, Youtube, and Soundcloud. A piece of content is released at midnight every day until June 13.

BTS marked the beginning of the festival by disclosing the first content on their official SNS on June 4. The unveiled content was a rock remix of Spring Day, the title track of the album YOU NEVER WALK ALONE released last year's February. (▶Click to listen)

Through a timeline released on June 1, BTS noticed releases of different contents including the opening ceremony, BTS News, photo collection, choreography video, and rehearsal stage cam.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com