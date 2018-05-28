BTS' Personality-Based-Reactions When Paparazzi Intruded Their Private Photo Shoot Site

BTS have met the paparazzi November last year when they visited the US, and the responses they demonstrated appealed to the eyes.

An American Paparazzi medium 'The Hollywood Fix' broadcasted BTS' poster shooting in LA and reported they've tried to put BTS on the spot by displaying irritating situation.

'The Hollywood Fix' intruded BTS' private photo shoot site and shouted: "Hey what's up BTS? Do you guys know who Rice Gum is? You guys should do a track with RiceGum." This paparazzi further explained 'RiceGum' is an Asian rapper", and BTS was puzzled.

BTS' staffs restrained the paparazzi once staffs got the scent of them, telling them to turn off and put down the camera. And fans who've encountered this video insisted it's racist of 'The Hollywood Fix' to create such a stimulating atmosphere engaging BTS to RiceGum who has over 10 million subscribers.

However, this video re-emerged to the surface as each member reacted based on their personalities.

RM Confused

J-HOPE Professional mind (habitually)

V To be on guard

JIN Realizing the situation

JUNGKOOK Funny

SUGA Unconcerned

RM's eyes clearly widened, J-HOPE smiled, V had a stern look, JIN looked around, JUNGKOOK got surprised, and SUGA was chic but JIMIN's reaction wasn't captured as he was outside the camera angle.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com