1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS' Personality-Based-Reactions When Paparazzi Intruded Their Private Photo Shoot Site

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

BTS have met the paparazzi November last year when they visited the US, and the responses they demonstrated appealed to the eyes.

lol

An American Paparazzi medium 'The Hollywood Fix' broadcasted BTS' poster shooting in LA and reported they've tried to put BTS on the spot by displaying irritating situation.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

'The Hollywood Fix' intruded BTS' private photo shoot site and shouted: "Hey what's up BTS? Do you guys know who Rice Gum is? You guys should do a track with RiceGum." This paparazzi further explained 'RiceGum' is an Asian rapper", and BTS was puzzled.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

BTS' staffs restrained the paparazzi once staffs got the scent of them, telling them to turn off and put down the camera. And fans who've encountered this video insisted it's racist of 'The Hollywood Fix' to create such a stimulating atmosphere engaging BTS to RiceGum who has over 10 million subscribers.

However, this video re-emerged to the surface as each member reacted based on their personalities.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

RM Confused
J-HOPE Professional mind (habitually)
V To be on guard
JIN Realizing the situation
JUNGKOOK Funny
SUGA Unconcerned

RM's eyes clearly widened, J-HOPE smiled, V had a stern look, JIN looked around, JUNGKOOK got surprised, and SUGA was chic but JIMIN's reaction wasn't captured as he was outside the camera angle.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT