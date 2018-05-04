What's The Thing BLACKPINK ROSÉ Sees In a Man?

BLACKPINK's attractive voice ROSÉ! Who would be her ideal type?

She never dated anyone? Unbelievable..

ROSÉ appeared in a variety program last August and revealed that she never dated anyone. She explained, "I came to YG Entertainment when I was 15, wasn't able to meet anyone."

When she was asked about her ideal type, she answered: "I like someone good at playing guitar and has a sweet voice."

Previously in 2016, she also said, "I like someone who is kindhearted, and has a sweet voice."

ROSÉ selected "sweet voice" to be the mutual thing that she looks for in a man. Maybe because she has such an outstanding voice?

It's been said that there are 6 prohibition subjects in the contract of YG Entertainment: alcohol, cigarette, club, driving, plastic surgery, and dating. ROSÉ explained that these prohibitions are feasible with consultation but what company tells them is that these shouldn't be done secretly.

Will she break these rules one day?

