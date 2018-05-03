Younger? Older? Which Type of Guy Would Suit LISA?

What do you think BLACKPINK Lisa's ideal type is?

I can take care of you and eat Gamja-tang with you Lisa!

In an interview with an entertainment medium at the time of PLAYING WITH FIRE's release in 2016, she said, "I like someone older who can take care of me." Lisa was born in 1997. How much older should one be for Lisa to feel he's 'older'?

When she was asked 'Whether Korean food suits her taste and what her favorite food is', she answered "I like Gamja-tang(Pork Backbone Stew) the most. I haven't eaten it in Thailand and had it for the first time in Korea but it was perfectly my style."

It would be great if a guy who can take around Lisa to Gamja-tang restaurants turns up! What kind of man do you think would go well with Lisa who has adapted so bravely in an unfamiliar environment? This was VoomVoom.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com