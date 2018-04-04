PHOTOS: A Sneak Peek at BTS RM's Private Studio

'MON STUDIO,' RM's private studio, has a new decor.

'MON STUDIO ♥RM♥'

RM tweeted on April 3 a photo of the new decor to brighten up his very own studio with the caption "happiness follows completion" hashtagged #RM.

The photo shows an acrylic message board that says ♥RM♥.

It's clear RM has put a lot of work into decorating his studio.

An episode of V LIVE aired last year featured his studio adorned with figurines of various sizes.

The rest of BTS has a nickname for each of their studio as well.

Jungkook, whom fans often refer to as the "golden maknae" of BTS, calls his the 'Golden Closet.' Suga and J-Hope, the rappers of BTS, have nicknamed their studios 'Genius Lab' and 'Hope World' respectively.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

