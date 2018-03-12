BTS’ “FIRE” Becomes the Band's 2nd 300M-Viewed MV Following “DNA”

The music video clip of BTS' "FIRE" reached over 300M views on YouTube. The seven-membered boy band has two 300M-viewed music videos under their belt, another first-ever record for a K-pop group.

“FIRE” never gets old. ♥

"FIRE" is the title track of the band's 2016 album "Young Forever." The music video reached 300M views at 5:30 a.m. on March 12 KST.

YouTube has two official clips of the same music video, one uploaded on 1theK's YouTube account in May 2016 (300,198,275 views) and another one uploaded on the band's label Big Hit Entertainment's official account (13,475,419 views). Views of both accounts combined amount to 313,673,694 views as of March 12 KST.

The band's hit 2017 single "DNA" was BTS' first music video to reach 300M views.

"FIRE" is a song that delineates a more energetic side of BTS, whose lyrics talk of accepting the reality as it is and living in the moment.

Some of BTS' most-viewed music videos include "Dope" (279,220,001 views), "Blood, Sweat & Tears" (270,286,770 views), "Not Today" (203,310,370 views), "Boy in Luv" (195,405,613 views), "Spring Day" (156,125,185 views), and "MIC Drop Remix" (189,863,185 views).

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com