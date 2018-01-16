“Bigger than BTS and EXO?” The New Boy Band on the Rise

According to a recent survey conducted from December 30, 2017, to January 15, 2018, Wanna One got the most votes (38%) as "the boy group to shine in 2018," followed by BTS (27%) and EXO (13%).

Recent survey predicts this particular boy band will surpass BTS and EXO.

"Wanna One is a phenomenal boy band that succeeded in taking the nation by storm in only five months," said a representative. "Wanna One was also the winner of the New Artist of the Year at this year's Golden Disc Awards, and is certainly a prominent figure in the media market," she added.

Wanna One debuted through the second season of the audition show Produce 101 broadcast on Mnet. The eleven-member act has been incredibly popular since its onset.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

