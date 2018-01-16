1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

“Bigger than BTS and EXO?” The New Boy Band on the Rise

중앙일보

입력

V of BTS (left) and Chanyeol of EXO (right)

V of BTS (left) and Chanyeol of EXO (right)

Wanna One

Wanna One

According to a recent survey conducted from December 30, 2017, to January 15, 2018, Wanna One got the most votes (38%) as "the boy group to shine in 2018," followed by BTS (27%) and EXO (13%).

Recent survey predicts this particular boy band will surpass BTS and EXO.

"Wanna One is a phenomenal boy band that succeeded in taking the nation by storm in only five months," said a representative. "Wanna One was also the winner of the New Artist of the Year at this year's Golden Disc Awards, and is certainly a prominent figure in the media market," she added.

Wanna One debuted through the second season of the audition show Produce 101 broadcast on Mnet. The eleven-member act has been incredibly popular since its onset.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT