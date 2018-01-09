1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Rookie Rapper ACHILLO Calls BTS' RM 'Rap Retard'

중앙일보

입력

ACHILLO(left) and RM. Photo from Starship Entertainment and BTS&#39; Facebook.

ACHILLO(left) and RM. Photo from Starship Entertainment and BTS&#39; Facebook.

Rapper ACHILLO is under fire for calling BTS' RM a 'Rap Retard.'

He even had the nerve to fire back at fans.

CAPTION: &#34;Rap God meets Rap Retard.. How will it be haha. I&#39;m only going to listen to Gaeko&#39;s verse.&#34; Photo from Facebook

CAPTION: &#34;Rap God meets Rap Retard.. How will it be haha. I&#39;m only going to listen to Gaeko&#39;s verse.&#34; Photo from Facebook

Sharing an article on a track by Dynamic Duo's Gaeko X BTS' RM on his Facebook, ACHILLO commented "Rap God meets Rap Retard. I'm only going to listen to Gaeko's verse."

BTS fans went furious over the remark, stating "that's no way to talk to your sunbae," "that's such a rude comment," "to each his own."

ACHILLO&#39;s Facebook messages firing back. Photo from online community

ACHILLO&#39;s Facebook messages firing back. Photo from online community

ACHILLO&#39;s Facebook messages firing back. Photo from online community

ACHILLO&#39;s Facebook messages firing back. Photo from online community

ACHILLO fired back with a lengthy message, stating "It's natural for a fan to be offended (by what I said). I'm sorry about that…but you're the one who can't respect others' opinions. I thought that Gaeko and RM working together was a collaboration of the best rapper in the nation and someone who doesn't know how to rap."

He added "Do you think that it's right to talk shit behind my back? Does that make you happy?"

ACHILLO on the far right. Photo from &#39;OGZ&#39; M/V.

ACHILLO on the far right. Photo from &#39;OGZ&#39; M/V.

ACHILLO, born in 2005, has recently released 'OGZ' with the rappers Jo Woo-chan and Park Hyun-jin.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT