Rookie Rapper ACHILLO Calls BTS' RM 'Rap Retard'

Rapper ACHILLO is under fire for calling BTS' RM a 'Rap Retard.'

He even had the nerve to fire back at fans.

Sharing an article on a track by Dynamic Duo's Gaeko X BTS' RM on his Facebook, ACHILLO commented "Rap God meets Rap Retard. I'm only going to listen to Gaeko's verse."

BTS fans went furious over the remark, stating "that's no way to talk to your sunbae," "that's such a rude comment," "to each his own."

ACHILLO fired back with a lengthy message, stating "It's natural for a fan to be offended (by what I said). I'm sorry about that…but you're the one who can't respect others' opinions. I thought that Gaeko and RM working together was a collaboration of the best rapper in the nation and someone who doesn't know how to rap."

He added "Do you think that it's right to talk shit behind my back? Does that make you happy?"

ACHILLO, born in 2005, has recently released 'OGZ' with the rappers Jo Woo-chan and Park Hyun-jin.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

