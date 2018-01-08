1 읽는 중

What SOLJI of EXID Wanted to Say Before Her Surgery

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ Banana Culture Entertainment

Instagram @soul.g_heo

Solji of EXID thanked her fans prior to her surgery.

She will be undergoing the surgery today - we wish her all the luck in the world.

On January J, Solji posted a thank-you note to her fans on her Instagram: "All thanks to LEGO, I feel brave. I will be back healthy, and let's see each other with smiles on our faces next time. Thanks for being by my side when things are tough. I love you, LEGO."

Her label Banana Culture Entertainment announced that she would be undergoing surgery for exophthalmos on January 8.

Instagram @soul.g_heo

Orbital depression surgery is an operation that reduces the protrusion of the eye, a symptom common to thyroid disease. While hyperthyroidism is treatable by drug therapy, surgery is recommended for patients who don't respond to the drug.

An official at the label told the press that it is "uncertain when she will be healthy enough to join the team."

Solji was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism at the end of 2016, which caused her to take a break from work. She was able to record the group's fourth album, "Full Moon," but refrained from performing on stage for concerns of exacerbating her health condition.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

