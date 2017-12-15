1 읽는 중

TWICE Members Take Care Of Abandoned Stray Dogs Just A Day Before Comeback

중앙일보

입력

Girl group TWICE member Jeongyeon and Momo, a day before making their comeback, did volunteer work at a dog pound.

How sweet of them to make time in their busy schedules!

Photo from Instagram @0seungyeon

Photo from Instagram @0seungyeon

On December 13, actress Gong Seung-yeon, sister of TWICE member Jeongyeon, posted pictures and videos on her Instagram "They insisted on coming here, even though their on-stage performances begin tomorrow. Tzuyu should really come with us the next time. These girls are beautiful on the inside as well."

The post shows Jeongyeon and Momo, dressed comfortably and wearing caps and masks, doing volunteer work at a dog pound.

After they finished, they posted a selfie taken at a diner, Gong Seung-yeon, Jeongyeon, and Momo all in the same frame.

Fans commented "They're beautiful on the outside and the inside" "They must be very busy, with their performances to begin on the next day" "TWICE makes me want to do volunteer work too."

Photo from Instagram @0seungyeon

Photo from Instagram @0seungyeon

TWICE released their repackage album 'Merry&Happy' on December 11. The title track 'Heart Shaker' topped almost every music chart in Korea on 10:00 am, December 14, including MelOn, Mwave, Naver Music, Genie, ollehmusic, and so on.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

