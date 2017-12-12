BTS Maknae Line Members Are Babies No More

1 읽는 중

BTS maknae(baby) line, which includes the members Jungkook, Jimin, and V, is dubbed so because its members were underage when BTS made its debut. The members' birthday is as follows: Jungkook born on September 1, 1997, Jimin born on October 13, 1995, and V born on December 30, 1995.

From cute to hunk.

In the four years since their debut, the maknae line has transformed from a pretty boy into a masculine hunk.

Let's take a look at the BTS M/V timeline, from their debut track in 2013 'No More Dream' 2015 released 'I NEED U' and the world-famous 2017 released 'DNA.' The M/Vs show that the once maknaes have now become a man.

JUNGKOOK

No More Dream

I NEED U

DNA 

JIMIN

No More Dream

I NEED U

DNA 

V

No More Dream

I NEED U

DNA 

Fans responded "It's one of the perks of being a fan since their debut as I can see how they grow" "While he's still younger than me, he suddenly seems older than me" "In a few years, a person can change a lot."

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

