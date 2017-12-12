BTS Maknae Line Members Are Babies No More

BTS maknae(baby) line, which includes the members Jungkook, Jimin, and V, is dubbed so because its members were underage when BTS made its debut. The members' birthday is as follows: Jungkook born on September 1, 1997, Jimin born on October 13, 1995, and V born on December 30, 1995.

From cute to hunk.

In the four years since their debut, the maknae line has transformed from a pretty boy into a masculine hunk.

Let's take a look at the BTS M/V timeline, from their debut track in 2013 'No More Dream' 2015 released 'I NEED U' and the world-famous 2017 released 'DNA.' The M/Vs show that the once maknaes have now become a man.

JUNGKOOK

No More Dream

I NEED U

DNA

JIMIN

No More Dream

I NEED U



DNA

V

No More Dream

I NEED U

DNA

Fans responded "It's one of the perks of being a fan since their debut as I can see how they grow" "While he's still younger than me, he suddenly seems older than me" "In a few years, a person can change a lot."

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

