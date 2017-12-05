1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

EPIC FAIL: This Is Why APINK Never Attempts 'Sexy'

중앙일보

입력

Park Chorong (left) and Yoon Bomi (right)

Park Chorong (left) and Yoon Bomi (right)

Apink seldom goes astray from the 'sweet girl next door' look, often dressed in floral or lacey dresses with plenty of bows and ruffles.

"I don't think we can pull it off," said Chorong.

With all of the six members of the group in their mid-20's, many are wondering why they hadn't tried a more mature and sexier look.

ⓒ Plan A Entertainment

ⓒ Plan A Entertainment

Well, these clips may offer some explanation.

Park Chorong and Yoon Bomi are treating themselves to a spa in this clip, and Bomi tries to put a sultry look on her face - only to fail a moment later when the hot water surprises her.

Park Chorong (left) and Yoon Bomi (right)

Park Chorong (left) and Yoon Bomi (right)

In another clip, all six members are attempting to pose sexy in front of the camera.

Oh Ha-young (left), Son Na-eun (center), Jung Eun-ji (right)

Oh Ha-young (left), Son Na-eun (center), Jung Eun-ji (right)

Kim Nam-joo (left), Yoon Bomi (center), Park Chorong (right)

Kim Nam-joo (left), Yoon Bomi (center), Park Chorong (right)

"We tried 'sexy,' but I don't think we can pull it off," said Chorong, the leader of the group.

Son Na-eun weighed in, commenting that "our fans are quite conservative in that sense. They don't like it when our clothes are revealing."

관련기사

Some even described Apink's attempt at sexy as 'an epic fail.'

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT