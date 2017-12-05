EPIC FAIL: This Is Why APINK Never Attempts 'Sexy'

Apink seldom goes astray from the 'sweet girl next door' look, often dressed in floral or lacey dresses with plenty of bows and ruffles.

With all of the six members of the group in their mid-20's, many are wondering why they hadn't tried a more mature and sexier look.

Well, these clips may offer some explanation.

Park Chorong and Yoon Bomi are treating themselves to a spa in this clip, and Bomi tries to put a sultry look on her face - only to fail a moment later when the hot water surprises her.

In another clip, all six members are attempting to pose sexy in front of the camera.

"We tried 'sexy,' but I don't think we can pull it off," said Chorong, the leader of the group.

Son Na-eun weighed in, commenting that "our fans are quite conservative in that sense. They don't like it when our clothes are revealing."

Some even described Apink's attempt at sexy as 'an epic fail.'

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com