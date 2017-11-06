1 읽는 중

사회

The Breathtaking Photos of Four Celebrity Brides in Dior Wedding Gowns

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

채혜선 기자 
The Breathtaking photos of celebrity brides

The Breathtaking photos of celebrity brides

In any wedding, the bride is the center of attention and all eyes are on what she wears.
On October 31, Song Hye-kyo sealed the deal with the fictional love-of-her-life and Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Joong-ki.

Photo from Blossom Entertainment & United Artist Agency

Photo from Blossom Entertainment & United Artist Agency

Photo from Blossom Entertainment & United Artist Agency

Photo from Blossom Entertainment & United Artist Agency

Dior gowns are a staple on the memorable occasions of a legion of high-profile customers around the world, and Song likewise donned a Dior Haute Couture on her big day.

These photos will take your breathe away.

1. Song Hye-kyo

From Zhang Ziyi&#39;s Weibo

From Zhang Ziyi&#39;s Weibo

From Zhang Ziyi&#39;s Weibo

From Zhang Ziyi&#39;s Weibo

Song Hye-kyo’s glamorous wedding gown was not originally meant to be a bridal wear. The bespoke silk gown that she picked out was, prior to its make-over, a black velvet piece from the house’s autumn/winter collection 2017. The dress was transformed into a one-of-a-kind design by altering the material to mikado silk and adding ruffles to the neckline for the adorable factor. This dreamy wedding dress, said to be worth millions, was made-to-order especially for the actress.

2. Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel

In July, the former Victoria’s Secret angel Miranda Kerr wedded Evan Spiegel, the CEO of the social media service Snapchat. Kerr’s dress, cream-colored satin with a high neck and full sleeves, was concocted by Christian Dior’s first woman artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri. “She wanted something like a fairy tale, and she gave me this idea, to make a dress that was emotional and simple at the same time,” Chiuri told Vogue.

3. Angelababy

Angelababy and Huang Xiaoming

Angelababy and Huang Xiaoming

In 2015, Angela Yeung Wing, better known as her stage name Angelababy, tied the knot with the Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming in a 1.7-million-dollar Dior wedding dress, which took the design team five months to create. Their extravagant wedding was reported to cost thirty-two million dollars.

4. Melania Trump

Melania Trump on the cover of Vogue

Melania Trump on the cover of Vogue

Melania Knauss and Donald Trump’s wedding was a lavish affair. The current First Lady of the United States’ wedding gown was a $100,000 Dior, which was reportedly a product of over 500 hours of embroidery. A former fashion model, Melania graced the cover of Vogue in her nuptial gown. The February edition of Vogue featured this scrupulously chosen wedding dress, considered to be one of the most expensive wedding dresses in history, in over fourteen pages.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

