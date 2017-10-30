The Story Behind How IU Became Hydrophobic Will Break Your Heart

Singer IU disclosed her fear of water on Hyori’s Guesthouse broadcast on JTBC on October 9. “I have a fear of water,” said the singer and declined to go in the sea with Lee Sang-soon, a fellow musician and the husband of the first-generation girl-group star Lee Hyori. “The sight of water is enough to make me tremble,” she added.

This is why IU stays away from water.

This is not the only occasion IU has discussed her hydrophobia on air. In January 2014, IU told the audience the story of her near-death experience on the radio show Volume Up hosted by the singer’s best friend and actress Yoo In-na.

“I had always thought that I knew how to swim,” confessed IU. “But then I fell into water not long ago and I almost died. I felt the horror of drowning for the first time in my life and I’ve dreaded being near the waterside ever since.”

To the dreadful anecdote, Yoo responded that she had actually met IU on the day of the incident. “[IU] was crying her eyes out telling me how she almost died.” “It really scared the living daylights out of me,” said the distressed singer.

Upon learning the singer’s story, her fans have come up with a number of theories regarding the root of her phobia.

Some ascribe IU’s fear to her appearance on Running Man, a game show broadcast weekly on SBS.

In October 2013, three months prior to her appearance on the radio channel, IU appeared as a guest on an episode of Running Man where she had to dive into the water at an indoor pool.

The video clip of the said episode is already loaded with the comments of speculating fans. “You can hear her scream at about 7:23,” says one commenter. Speculations abound as to why IU had developed such phobia.