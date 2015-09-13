투자자 호르몬이 시장 움직인다

WHY ARE INVESTORS SO SKITTISH?

Chemical signals and cognitive biases shape financial decision making.

It’s easy to assume that the rise and fall of stock prices reflects investors’ cool-headed evaluations of various companies’ value. But the topsy-turvy nature of this week’s market gyrations reveals a reality that investors themselves know to be all too true -- some very human biases are also at play in shaping buy and sell decisions.

Investors are just as subject to cognitive flaws and the churnings of brain chemistry as other humans. For example, they commit “social projection,” which means using one’s own feelings and actions to form a judgment for what other people believe or will do. Investors who are nervous about the market assume that other people are also nervous and will sell, which drives them to quickly unload their own shares. Such fear can be contagious. Investors in one experiment who watched scary movies before making trades tended to sell their stocks earlier than those who watched documentaries.

People also tend to become more risk-averse as the value of the stock market drops, but congregate around high-risk investments for fear of “missing out.” Michael Guillemette, a financial planning expert at the University of Missouri, found that investors’ risk tolerance dropped by 7 percent during the global financial crisis when the Standard & Poor’s 500 was down by 50 percent.

Scientists are still exploring the biological mechanisms underlying fear, decision-making and risk-taking. They know that dopamine floods the brain when a risky choice pays off and that higher levels of dopamine can inspire rats to make riskier decisions. The flow of dopamine creates a feedback loop that prompts people to seek experiences that have panned out in the past and avoid those that have ended catastrophically.

In addition to this loop, the brain’s so-called white matter harbors at least two neurological connections associated with a process by which humans make choices amid uncertainty based on past outcomes. [That process is known as “probabilistic reward learning.”] These connections tend to degrade with age, which means older people sometimes have a harder time coping with unfamiliar situations.

In a recent test of 41 young men, researchers also found that boosting levels of the hormones cortisol and testosterone before a mock investment exercise made subjects more likely to take risks. These hormones appear to play slightly different roles in financial decision-making. Adjusting cortisol levels directly affected the men’s preference for risk while boosting testosterone increased their general optimism about the future prices of assets. Past research has also suggested that men are more prone to overconfidence than women when investing, which may be partly due to higher levels of testosterone.

Investing is not entirely a fool’s game, though. In one analysis, Ohio State University researchers analyzed financial trades from 77,000 accounts to examine the tendency of traders to sell winning stocks too early and hold losers for too long -- a phenomenon known as the “disposition effect.” Their results showed that investors’ decisions about stocks were based more on their belief about future prices than an overwhelming fear of financial loss or a blind enthusiasm for winnings.

So how can people stop these biases from taking a toll on their personal finances? Guillemette recommends conducting a full portfolio evaluation about once a year, as opposed to more frequently, to protect against decisions that reflect the market’s day-to-day turmoil. He also says it’s important to begin financial discussions by talking about retirement goals and overall investment strategies rather than homing in on gains or losses.

투자자 호르몬이 시장 움직인다

개인적 편견에서 비롯된 불안과 공포 ... 낙관이 매매 결정에 큰 역할해

주가 등락은 기업 가치에 대한 투자자들의 냉철한 평가를 반영한다고 가정하기 쉽다. 그러나 최근 시장에 큰 혼란을 초래한 주가 널뛰기는 투자자 자신이 너무나도 잘 아는 한 가지 현실을 드러냈다. 매수와 매도 결정 과정에는 일부 극히 인간적인 편견도 작용한다는 점이다.

투자자들도 다른 사람들과 똑같이 인지적 결함과 두뇌 화학작용의 소용돌이를 겪는다. ‘사회적 투사’가 그 한 예다. 자신의 감정과 행동에 근거해 다른 사람도 어떤 것을 믿거나 실행하리라고 판단한다는 의미다. 시장에 관해 불안감을 갖는 투자자는 다른 사람들도 불안으로 인해 매도하리라고 가정하고 곧바로 보유 주식을 털어버린다. 그런 두려움은 전염성이 강하다. 한 실험에서 주식거래를 하기 전에 공포 영화를 본 투자자는 다큐멘터리를 본 투자자보다 더 일찍 주식을 매도하는 경향을 보였다.

사람들은 또한 주가가 하락할 때 위험회피 경향이 더 커진다. 하지만 한편으로는 ‘(상승 기회를) 놓칠까’ 조바심에 고위험 투자 주위로 몰려든다. 스탠더드&푸어 500지수가 반 토막 났던 글로벌 금융위기 때 미주리대학 금융계획 전문가 마이클 길레메트 교수가 조사를 실시했다. 그 결과 투자자들의 위험 허용도가 7% 낮아졌다.

과학자들은 아직도 두려움, 의사결정, 위험선호의 배경을 이루는 생리적 메커니즘을 탐구하는 중이다. 위험한 선택에서 보상을 얻을 때 두뇌에 도파민이 흘러넘친다는 사실은 알려졌다. 그리고 도파민이 많이 배출될 때 실험쥐가 더 위험한 결정을 선호할 수 있다. 도파민이 배출되면 피드백 회로가 형성된다. 과거에 결과가 좋았던 경험을 추구하고 나빴던 경험은 피하도록 하는 피드백이다.

이 같은 회로에 덧붙여 두뇌의 이른바 백질(중추신경계의 신경섬유로 이뤄진 백색 부분)에도 관련 부위가 있다. ‘확률적 보상학습’ 역할을 하는 신경 결합이 최소한 2개 이상이다. 확률적 보상학습이란 인간이 과거의 결과에 근거해 불확실성 속에서 선택하는 과정이다. 이 같은 신경 결합은 나이가 들수록 퇴화하는 경향을 보인다. 고령자가 익숙하지 않은 상황에 대처하는 데 때때로 더 어려움을 겪는다는 의미다.

보유자산 평가는 1년에 한 번

청년층 41명을 대상으로 한 최근의 실험 결과도 있다. 모의 투자게임 전 피험자의 코르티솔(스트레스 호르몬)과 테스토스테론(남성 호르몬) 수치를 높였더니 모험을 추구하는 비율이 높아졌다. 투자결정에서 이 같은 호르몬들은 약간씩 다른 역할을 하는 듯하다. 코르티솔 수치의 조정은 그 청년들의 위험 선호에 직접적으로 영향을 미쳤다. 반면 테스토스테론 증가는 자산의 미래 가격에 관해 전반적으로 낙관적인 성향을 높였다. 과거의 연구에선 또한 투자할 때 남성이 여성보다 더 과신에 빠지는 성향을 보였다. 이는 일정 부분 테스토스테론 수치가 높은 데서 기인할지 모른다.

하지만 투자가 전적으로 바보의 승산 없는 게임은 아니다. 오하이오주립대학 연구팀이 7만7000개 계좌의 금융거래를 분석했다. 거래자가 상승종목을 너무 일찍 매도하고 하락종목을 너무 오래 보유하는 경향을 조사했다. ‘처분효과’로 불리는 현상이다. 그 결과 투자자들이 주식거래 결정을 내릴 때는 자본손실에 대한 두려움에 압도되거나 근거 없이 대박을 기대하기보다는 미래 가격 움직임에 관한 자신의 믿음에 더 근거했다.

그렇다면 투자자들은 어떻게 이 같은 편견이 개인자산에 영향을 미치지 않도록 할 수 있을까? 보유자산의 종합적인 평가를 1년에 한 번 정도 실시하라고 길레메트 교수는 권한다. 그보다 자주하지 말라는 의미다. 시장의 단기적인 움직임을 좇아가며 결정을 내리지 않도록 하기 위해서다. 그는 또한 소득이나 손실에 초점을 맞추기보다는 은퇴목표와 종합적인 투자전략에 관한 논의를 바탕으로 자산관리 계획을 수립하는 게 중요하다고 말한다.

글=에이미 노드럼 아이비타임즈 기자 / 번역=차진우