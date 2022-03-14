[THINK ENGLISH] 손흥민, 에버튼 상대로 한 토트넘의 5-0 대승에서 득점하다

토트넘 홋스터의 손흥민이 런던에 위치한 토트넘 홋스퍼 스타디움에서 에버튼을 상대로 두번째 골을 터뜨리고 있다. [AP/연합]

Son Heung-min picked up his 11th goal of the 2021-22 season on Monday as Tottenham Hotspur took a resounding 5-0 win over Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Son scores another as Spurs crush Everton in 5-0 win

손흥민, 에버튼 상대로 한 토트넘의 5-0 대승에서 득점하다

Korea JoongAng Daily 7면 기사

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

resounding: 굉장한

손흥민은 7일 영국 런던 토트넘 홋스퍼 스타디움에서 열린 에버튼과의 경기에서 자신의 2021-22 시즌 11호골을 터뜨리면서 토트넘의 5-0 대승을 견인했다.

Son was the first Spurs player on the board, scoring the team's second goal in the 17th minute following an early own goal from Everton's Michael Keane.

own goal: 자책골

손흥민은 에버튼의 마이클 킨 선수의 자책골에 이어 경기 시작 17분만에 토트넘의 두번째 골을 넣으면서 토트넘의 첫 득점자가 되었다.

The 5-0 win continues Spurs' bizarrely up-anddown season. The London club has scored nine goals in their last two Premier League games, last beating Leeds 4-0 on Feb. 26. They also beat the league topping Manchester City just a couple of weeks ago, evidence that suggests manager Antonio Conte is turning the club around.

bizarrely: 예기치 못하게, 두드러지게

up-and-down: 좋다가 나쁘다가 하는

evidence: (주장을 뒷받침하는)증거, 흔적

이번 5-0 대승에도 불구하고 토트넘은 예기치 못하게 변덕이 심한 시즌을 이어간다. 토트넘은 2월 26일 리즈를 상대로 4대 0 승리를 거둔 이후 최근 두 경기에서 아홉 골을 기록했다. 또 불과 몇 주 전 리그 선두를 지키고 있는 맨체스터시티를 누르면서 안토니오 콘테 감독이 토트넘의 분위기를 반전시키고 있다는 희망이 보였다.

But interspersed with those wins are embarrassing losses to Burnley and Middlesbrough, and before that a disappointing spell that saw Spurs drop games to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Southampton and Chelsea.

embarrassing: 난처하다, 당혹스러운

intersperse: ~사이에 배치하다

spell: 한동안의 일이나 활동

하지만 그 승리들 와중에도 토트넘은 번리와 미들즈브러를 상대로 예상치 못하게 패배했고 그 전에는 울버햄튼, 사우스햄튼과 첼시에게도 패했다.

The two most recent wins put the club solidly back in seventh place and realistically on par with sixth with two games in hand, and within three points of Arsenal and Manchester United at fourth and fifth.

recent: 최근

solidly: 튼튼[확고]하게, 꼬박 계속해서

on par with: ~와 대등하게, ~와 동등한 수준으로

토트넘은 최근 두번의 승리로 리그 7위 자리에 머무르게 되었다. 현실적으로는 두 경기를 덜 치른 상황에서 4위 아스널과 5위 맨체스터 유나이티드와 차이가 3점 이내로 나기 때문에 6위 자리와 대등하다고 볼 수 있다.

Son has now scored in two consecutive Spurs games, leading the club in terms of goals scored. He sits fourth in the league, behind Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota.

consecutive: 연속

이로써 손흥민은 두 경기 연속 득점에 성공하면서 올 시즌 11골을 기록하며 토트넘 득점 1위를 달린다. 리그 전체로 보면 리버풀의 무함마드 살라, 사디오 마네 그리고 디오구 조타에 이어 득점 부문 4위에 자리하고 있다.