Think English

[THINK ENGLISH] 미국 백화점 체인 노드스트롬이 방탄소년단 굿즈 판매 시작

중앙일보

입력 2022.03.11 10:00

Think English

American department store chain Nordstrom collaborated with BTS and started selling the boy band’s merchandise. [NORDSTROM]

American department store chain Nordstrom collaborated with BTS to start selling the boy band’s merchandise, reported entertainment news outlet Page Six on Sunday.

American department store chain Nordstrom starts selling BTS merch

미국 백화점 체인 노드스트롬이 방탄소년단 굿즈 판매 시작

Korea JoongAng Daily 5면 기사

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

American department store chain Nordstrom collaborated with BTS to start selling the boy band’s merchandise, reported entertainment news outlet Page Six on Sunday.

department store: 백화점

collaborate: 협업하다

merchandise: 상품, 굿즈

미국의 백화점 노드스트롬이 방탄소년단과 손잡고 그룹의 굿즈를 판매하기 시작했다고 미국 연예 매체 페이지식스가 일요일에 보도했다.

Nordstrom’s online website first launched BTS merchandise on Feb. 25. The goods are also on sale in 50 offline stores in cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston and Honolulu.

launch: 개시하다, 출시하다

노드스트롬의 웹사이트는 방탄소년단의 굿즈를 2월 25일부터 판매하기 시작했다. 로스앤젤레스와 뉴욕, 애틀랜타, 시카고, 댈러스, 휴스턴, 호놀룰루 등 오프라인 매장 50곳에서도 판매 중이다.

According to Page Six, some fans of BTS camped in tents outside of Nordstrom stores to get their hands on the merchandise before it sells out.

camp: 야영하다

get one’s hands on ~: ~를 손에 넣다

페이지식스에 따르면 일부 방탄소년단 팬들은 상품이 품절되기 전에 구하기 위해 매장 밖에 텐트를 설치하고 야영했다.

Products include shirts, cardigans, baseball caps, slippers, blankets, mugs, handbags, stickers, magnets and flags. Several items have already sold out.

product:: 상품, 제품

blanket: 담요

several: 몇몇의

상품은 셔츠, 카디건, 야구 모자, 실내화, 담요, 머그잔, 휴대용 손가방, 스티커와 자석, 깃발 등이다. 일부 상품은 이미 매진되었다.

BTS is set to visit the United States in April for four concerts in Las Vegas.

set to ~: ~할 예정이다

방탄소년단은 4월에 라스베가스에서 네 번의 콘서트를 열기 위해 미국을 방문할 예정이다.

이 뉴스, 영어로 하면? 'Think English'
대한민국 대표 영어 신문, '코리아중앙데일리'의 주요 영어뉴스를 원문과 한글 번역으로 소개해 드립니다. 2000년부터 뉴욕타임스와 제휴하고 있는 코리아중앙데일리의 고품격 뉴스와 함께 뉴스와 영어 학습 모두 잡아보세요.

BY HALEY YANG [yang.hyunjoo@joongang.co.kr]
Think English

여러분이 보는 뉴스, 이제 영어로 만나보세요!

