[THINK ENGLISH] 삼성전자, 집단소송 위기에 직면하다

갤럭시22 울트라 모델이 서울에 있는 한 삼성전자 판매점에 전시돼 있다. [연합뉴스]

Thousands of disgruntled Galaxy users in Korea are threatening a class action suit against Samsung Electronics, claiming that an app was intentionally installed on their devices to throttle performance.

Samsung Electronics faces possible class action lawsuit

삼성전자, 집단소송 위기에 직면하다

Korea JoongAng Daily 1면

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Thousands of disgruntled Galaxy users in Korea are threatening a class action suit against Samsung Electronics, claiming that an app was intentionally installed on their devices to throttle performance.

disgruntled: 불만스러워하는

class action suit: 집단소송

claim: 주장하다, 요구하다

intentionally: 고의로

throttle: 목을 조르다

performance: 실적, 성과

갤럭시 폰 성능에 불만인 한국의 수천명의 소비자들이 삼성전자에 집단소송에 나서겠다며 삼성전자를 압박하고 있다. 이들은 폰의 성능을 저하시키는 앱이 의도적으로 탑재돼 있다고 주장한다.

The Game Optimizing Service (GOS), they argue, causes other apps to slow. The suit will seek 300,000 won ($244) per user.

이들은 게임 옵티마이징 서비스(GOS)가 다른 앱들까지 느려지게 하고 있다고 주장한다. 이 소송에서는 이용자 1인당 30만원씩의 배상액을 청구할 예정이다.

"We will charge Samsung Electronics with false advertising," said Kim Hoon-chan, an attorney at the A part law firm representing the group. “After bringing together interested users and preparing necessary documents, we aim to file the complaint with the court at the end of this month.”

charge: 청구하다, 고소하다

false advertising: 허위광고, 과장광고

attorney: 변호사

file the complaint with the court: 법원에 고소하다

이들을 대변하는 법무법인 에이파트의 김훈찬 변호사는 “삼성전자를 허위광고 위반혐의로 고소할 것"이라며 "관심있는 갤럭시 이용자들을 모으고 필요한 서류를 준비한 후 이달 말 법원에 고소할 예정”이라고 말했다.

The group is organizing via a Naver-hosted community with 4,000 members. It started collecting signatures Monday night and, as of Tuesday afternoon, 1,867 had been collected.

collect signatures: 서명을 수집하다

이 그룹은 4000명 회원이 있는 네이버 커뮤니티를 통해 조직되고 있다. 월요일 밤부터 사인을 받기 시작했고, 화요일 오후 현재 1867명이 사인을 했다.

"Users are infuriated because the phones in their hands have significantly lower data processing functions than advertised," a representative of the group told Korea JoongAng Daily on the condition of anonymity.

infuriate: 극도로 화나게 만들다

significantly: 상당히, 의미 있게

data processing function: 데이터 처리 기능

anonymity: 익명

이 그룹의 한 이용자 대표는 코리아중앙데일리에 익명을 전제로 “이용자들은 자신들 폰의 데이터 처리 능력이 광고보다 훨씬 낮다는 점 때문에 화가 났다”고 말했다.

Apple has paid hundreds of millions of dollars in the United States to settle with users after similar complaints and has also faced legal action in the EU due to the slowing of processors in some iPhones to preserve battery life.

legal action: 법적 움직임

settle with: 화해하다, 청산하다

preserve: 지키다, 보존하다

battery life: 배터리 수명

애플은 비슷한 불만이 제기된 이후 소비자들을 달래기 위해 수백만 달러를 지불했으며 EU에서는 배터리 수명을 유지하기 위해 일부 아이폰의 처리 속도를 낮춘 것으로 소송을 당했다.

If the suit against Samsung Electronics is successful, the company could face hefty settlement costs, as all users might have to be compensated, and possibly reputational damage.

suit: 소송

hefty: 장대한, 무거운

settlement costs: 합의 비용

reputational: 평판의, 명성이 있는

삼성전자에 대한 소송이 성공한다면 이 회사는 엄청난 합의 비용을 치러야할 수 있다. 모든 사용자들에게 손해배상을 해야할 수 있으며, 평판에도 피해가 갈 수 있다.

Samsung Electronics is the largest maker of phones in the world and has taken big hits in the past, especially after Galaxy Note 7 fires and the resulting recall in 2016.

삼성전자는 전 세계에서 가장 큰 스마트폰 제조사이며 특히 2016년 갤럭시 노트7 발화 문제로 대규모 리콜 사태를 겪은 이후 큰 타격을 입었다.

Samsung Electronics has pre-installed the GOS app since 2016 on multiple Galaxy models, mainly to prevent overheating by cutting down data processing speeds of processors. Consumer anger increased with the Galaxy S22, as the manufacturer blocked ways to disable GOS. Users were stuck with the throttling.

pre-install: 사전에 설치하다

overheating: 과열

cut down: 저하시키다, 삭감하다

disable: 못하게 만들다, 망가뜨리다

be stuck with: 꼼짝 못하다

삼성전자는 2016년 이후 갤럭시 모델에 GOS 앱을 사전탑재 해왔다. 데이터 처리 속도를 늦춰서 과열을 방지하기 위해서였다. 갤럭시22에 대한 소비자 불만이 높아진 이유는 GOS 작동을 중단시킬 수 없기 때문이다. 소비자들은 폰의 작동이 느려져도 어떻게 할 수 있는 방법이 없었다.

The flaw does not show up at home when offthe-shelf performance tests are run, but it has been replicated by tech professionals.

off-the-shelf: 공장에서 출하된

replicate: 자기 복제하다, 되풀이하다

이 단점은 출하 직후 진행된 성능 시험에서는 나타나지 않았다. 하지만 테크 전문가들에 의한 시험에서 되풀이됐다.

Geekbench, a Canadian test service, found that performance fell by more than 50 percent when the throttling app kicked in, though it noted that Galaxy Note products were not affected. It said on its Twitter account last week that what Samsung Electronics is doing is "a form of benchmark manipulation," given the fact that the throttling is not apparent when users run their own tests.

benchmark: 기준

manipulation: 조직

캐나다의 성능 측정 서비스인 긱벤치는 이 문제의 앱이 구동되면 50% 이상 성능이 떨어진다는 것을 발견했다. 갤럭시 노트 제품 시리즈에는 영향이 없었다. 지난주 트위터를 통해 만약 소비자들이 직접 테스트했을 때 지연 현상이 명확하게 나타나지 않는다면 삼성이 성능 조작을 했다고 밝혔다.

Samsung Electronics will allow users to deactivate the offending app following the next software update.

deactivate: 정지키시다, 비활성화시키다

offending: 문제가 되는, 불쾌하게 하는

삼성전자는 다음 소프트웨어 업데이트에서 문제가 되는 앱을 중단시킬 수 있도록 할 예정이다.