[THINK ENGLISH] 이정재, 미국독립영화상 '스피릿 어워즈' 남우주연상 수상

“오징어 게임” (2021)의 배우 이정재 [ARTIST COMPANY]

Actor Lee Jung-jae won Best Male Performance in a New Scripted series for his role in the hit Netflix series "Squid Game" (2021), at the 37th Independent Spirit Awards, held in Santa Monica on Sunday.

Lee Jung-jae wins Best Male Performance at Independent Spirit Award

이정재, 미국독립영화상 '스피릿 어워즈' 남우주연상 수상

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

New Scripted series: 신규 TV 드라마

Role: 역할

배우 이정재가 넷플릭스 시리즈 “오징어 게임” (2021) 에서의 활약으로 미국 산타모니카에서 열린 제37회 미국독립영화상 '스피릿 어워즈'의 신규 TV 드라마부문 남우주연상을 수상했다.

Lee portrayed the lead role Seong Gi-hun, a struggling father who participates in a series of deadly children's games for prize money of 45.6 billion won ($38.7 million).

Lead role: 주인공

Portrayed: 묘사하다, 연기하다

Struggling: 금전적으로 힘든, 고군분투하는

Deadly: 치명적인

이정재는 456억 원의 상금을 위해 치명적인 어린이 게임에 참여하는, 고군분투하는 아버지이자 주인공 성기훈을 연기했다

Lee, who was unable to attend the award ceremony due to another commitment, gave his acceptance speech via a pre-recorded video.

Award ceremony: 시상식

Commitment: 약속한 일, 스케줄

Via: 통하여

이정재는 다른 스케줄로 인해 시상식에 참여하지는 못했지만 녹음된 영상을 통해 수상소감을 전했다.

"Thank you for giving me this meaningful award and loving 'Squid Game,'" he said. "I thank the 'Squid Game' team, Netfl ix and all viewers.

Meaningful: 의미 있는

Viewers: 시청자

“이렇게 뜻 깊은 상을 주시고 ‘오징어 게임’을 사랑해주셔서 감사합니다. ‘오징어 게임’ 팀, 넷플릭스 그리고 모든 시청자분들께 감사하다는 말씀드립니다.”

"What you are all curious about the most is when season 2 [of Squid Game] will come out," he added. "Hang on for a bit."

Curious about: ~ 에 대해 궁금해하다

Come out: 나오다

Hang on: 기달리다

“여러분들이 가장 궁금해하시는 것은 ‘오징어 게임’의 시즌 2가 나올지 일 것입니다,” 이정재가 말했다. “조금만 기다려주세요.”

Since being released in September 2021, Lee has won numerous prizes for his role in "Squid Game" at the Gotham Awards, People's Choice Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards and more.

Released: 나오다, 출시되다

Numerous: 여러

2021년 9월에 ‘오징어 게임’ 이 나온 이후 이정재는 고담어워즈, 피플스 초이스 어워즈, 골든 글로브 어워즈 그리고 SAG(미국배우조합상) 등 여러 상을 수상했다. [후략]