3 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

Think English

[THINK ENGLISH] 이정재, 미국독립영화상 '스피릿 어워즈' 남우주연상 수상

중앙일보

입력 2022.03.18 10:00

Think English

Think English’ 외 더 많은 상품도 함께 구독해보세요.

도 함께 구독하시겠어요?

Think English 다른 기사

Actor Lee Jung-jae in ″Squid Game″ (2021) [ARTIST COMPANY]

Actor Lee Jung-jae in ″Squid Game″ (2021) [ARTIST COMPANY]

“오징어 게임” (2021)의 배우 이정재 [ARTIST COMPANY]

Actor Lee Jung-jae won Best Male Performance in a New Scripted series for his role in the hit Netflix series "Squid Game" (2021), at the 37th Independent Spirit Awards, held in Santa Monica on Sunday.

Lee Jung-jae wins Best Male Performance at Independent Spirit Award

이정재, 미국독립영화상 '스피릿 어워즈' 남우주연상 수상  

Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Actor Lee Jung-jae won Best Male Performance in a New Scripted series for his role in the hit Netflix series "Squid Game" (2021), at the 37th Independent Spirit Awards, held in Santa Monica on Sunday.

New Scripted series: 신규 TV 드라마

Role: 역할

배우 이정재가 넷플릭스 시리즈 “오징어 게임” (2021) 에서의 활약으로 미국 산타모니카에서 열린 제37회 미국독립영화상 '스피릿 어워즈'의 신규 TV 드라마부문 남우주연상을 수상했다.

Lee portrayed the lead role Seong Gi-hun, a struggling father who participates in a series of deadly children's games for prize money of 45.6 billion won ($38.7 million).

Lead role: 주인공

Portrayed: 묘사하다, 연기하다

Struggling: 금전적으로 힘든, 고군분투하는

Deadly: 치명적인

이정재는 456억 원의 상금을 위해 치명적인 어린이 게임에 참여하는, 고군분투하는 아버지이자 주인공 성기훈을 연기했다

Lee, who was unable to attend the award ceremony due to another commitment, gave his acceptance speech via a pre-recorded video.

Award ceremony: 시상식

Commitment: 약속한 일, 스케줄

Via: 통하여

이정재는 다른 스케줄로 인해 시상식에 참여하지는 못했지만 녹음된 영상을 통해 수상소감을 전했다.

"Thank you for giving me this meaningful award and loving 'Squid Game,'" he said. "I thank the 'Squid Game' team, Netfl ix and all viewers.

Meaningful: 의미 있는

Viewers: 시청자

“이렇게 뜻 깊은 상을 주시고 ‘오징어 게임’을 사랑해주셔서 감사합니다. ‘오징어 게임’ 팀, 넷플릭스 그리고 모든 시청자분들께 감사하다는 말씀드립니다.”

"What you are all curious about the most is when season 2 [of Squid Game] will come out," he added. "Hang on for a bit."

Curious about: ~ 에 대해 궁금해하다

Come out: 나오다

Hang on: 기달리다

“여러분들이 가장 궁금해하시는 것은 ‘오징어 게임’의 시즌 2가 나올지 일 것입니다,” 이정재가 말했다. “조금만 기다려주세요.”

Since being released in September 2021, Lee has won numerous prizes for his role in "Squid Game" at the Gotham Awards, People's Choice Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards and more.

Released: 나오다, 출시되다

Numerous: 여러

2021년 9월에 ‘오징어 게임’ 이 나온 이후 이정재는 고담어워즈, 피플스 초이스 어워즈, 골든 글로브 어워즈 그리고 SAG(미국배우조합상) 등 여러 상을 수상했다. [후략]

이 뉴스, 영어로 하면? 'Think English'
대한민국 대표 영어 신문, '코리아중앙데일리'의 주요 영어뉴스를 원문과 한글 번역으로 소개해 드립니다. 2000년부터 뉴욕타임스와 제휴하고 있는 코리아중앙데일리의 고품격 뉴스와 함께 뉴스와 영어 학습 모두 잡아보세요.

BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Think English

여러분이 보는 뉴스, 이제 영어로 만나보세요!

Innovation Lab

시몬스가 MZ세대에게 말 거는 법

시몬스가 MZ세대에게 말 거는 법

Posted by 시몬스

로마를 담은 보석 이야기

로마를 담은 보석 이야기

Posted by 불가리

사고력 게임에 참가하시겠습니까?

사고력 게임에 참가하시겠습니까?

Posted by 청담러닝-CMS에듀

이젠 아프다고 말해요

이젠 아프다고 말해요

Posted by 대웅제약

기업을 위한 단 하나의 업무 도구

기업을 위한 단 하나의 업무 도구

Posted by 더존비즈온

바다 쓰레기에 갇힌 물고기를 구하라

바다 쓰레기에 갇힌 물고기를 구하라

Posted by CJ제일제당