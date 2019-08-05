GUESS How Many BTS MVs Have Over 100 Million Views!!

When it seemed like BTS didn't have any more records to break, they proved us wrong once again.

Because if there's one thing BTS is better at than singing, it's record-breaking!!

Well, what is it this time?

On August 3rd around 6:55 pm, BTS's debut song, 'No More Dream', that was released in June 2013, reached 100 million views.

So then, why is this significant when so many other music videos of BTS already have over 100 million views?

Exactly.

With BTS's debut song finally hitting the 100 million mark, 'No More Dream' is BTS's 21st song to have over 100 million views.

21!! Can you believe it?

BTS now has highest number of music videos with over 100 million views in South Korea.

The MV with the highest number of views is DNA, of course, with 700 million views.

Well, not far to 1 billion views. Let's go BTS till all your MVs have over 1 billion views!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:

What Really Happened Between BTS JIN & V 2 Years Ago When They Almost Ended Their Friendship